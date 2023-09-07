Investornewsbreaks Aditxt Inc. (Nasdaq: Adtx) Closes On $10M Private Placement

To view the full press release, visit



About Aditxt Inc.

Aditxt is a global innovation company focused on therapeutics and technologies that monitor and modulate the immune system. The company's mission of“Making Promising Innovations Possible, Together” is defined by its growing ecosystem of research institutions, global industry partners and shareholders that inform and inspire that mission. Aditxt's diverse innovation portfolio includes Adimune Inc.(TM), aimed at developing and designing a new class of therapeutics for retraining the immune system to address organ rejection, autoimmunity and allergies; Adivir Inc.(TM), focused on identifying, developing and commercializing new ways to treat infectidiseases; and Pearsanta Inc.(TM), which offers personalized immune monitoring for a wide range of health conditions, including hereditary cancer, wounds and cardiomyopathy. For more information, please visit



and

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to ADTX are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a foon advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:



InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office



InvestorWire is powered by

IBN