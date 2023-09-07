Investornewsbreaks Aditxt Inc. (Nasdaq: Adtx) Closes On $10M Private Placement

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Aditxt
(NASDAQ: ADTX) , an innovation company developing and commercializing technologies with a foon monitoring and modulating the immune system, has closed on its previously announced private placement. The placement was comprised of the purchase and sale of one million shares of common stock (or prefunded warrants in lieu thereof) at a purchase price of $10 per share (or prefunded warrants in lieu thereof) and accompanying warrant, priced at-the-market under NASDAQ rules. According to the announcement, the shares of common stock (or prefunded warrants) were offered together with warrants to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $10 per share. The warrants will be exercisable upon issuance with an expiration date of five and one-half years from the date of issuance. Gross proceeds from the placement totaled $10 million before standard deductions and offering expenses. The company noted that it anticipates using theproceeds for working capital and other general corporate needs. H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.
About Aditxt Inc.
Aditxt is a global innovation company focused on therapeutics and technologies that monitor and modulate the immune system. The company's mission of“Making Promising Innovations Possible, Together” is defined by its growing ecosystem of research institutions, global industry partners and shareholders that inform and inspire that mission. Aditxt's diverse innovation portfolio includes Adimune Inc.(TM), aimed at developing and designing a new class of therapeutics for retraining the immune system to address organ rejection, autoimmunity and allergies; Adivir Inc.(TM), focused on identifying, developing and commercializing new ways to treat infectidiseases; and Pearsanta Inc.(TM), which offers personalized immune monitoring for a wide range of health conditions, including hereditary cancer, wounds and cardiomyopathy. For more information, please visit
and
.
