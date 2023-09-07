Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (Cse: Api) (Otcqx: Apaaf) Is 'One To Watch'



A field project review in June 2023 confirmed widespread mineralization at Appia's Ionic Clay Project in Brazil

The company's highly experienced management team has more than 100 years of combined experience in the metals and minerals industry

Appia's Alces Lake project contains some of the highest-grade total critical REE mineralization in the world As of June 2023, the company had no debt

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF)

is a mineral exploration company focused on exploration activities at its newly acquired Cachoeirinha rare earths project (“PCH Project”) in Brazil, as well as delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements (“REE”) and gallium at its Alces Lake property in Saskatchewan. Other properties in Appia's portfolio include its Elliot Lake Property in Ontario's historic mining camp, with a large NI 43-101 uranium and rare earths resource. Fully funded with over $5 million (CDN) in cash, no debt, aggressive exploration currently underway, and experienced management, Appia is progressing rapidly on multiple fronts in highly desired market sectors.

The company is headquartered in...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to APAAF are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a foon developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:



MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office



MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN