Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (Cse: Api) (Otcqx: Apaaf) Is 'One To Watch'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
A field project review in June 2023 confirmed widespread mineralization at Appia's Ionic Clay Project in Brazil The company's highly experienced management team has more than 100 years of combined experience in the metals and minerals industry Appia's Alces Lake project contains some of the highest-grade total critical REE mineralization in the world As of June 2023, the company had no debt
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF)
is a mineral exploration company focused on exploration activities at its newly acquired Cachoeirinha rare earths project (“PCH Project”) in Brazil, as well as delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements (“REE”) and gallium at its Alces Lake property in Saskatchewan. Other properties in Appia's portfolio include its Elliot Lake Property in Ontario's historic mining camp, with a large NI 43-101 uranium and rare earths resource. Fully funded with over $5 million (CDN) in cash, no debt, aggressive exploration currently underway, and experienced management, Appia is progressing rapidly on multiple fronts in highly desired market sectors.
The company is headquartered in...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to APAAF are available in the company's newsroom at
About MiningNewsWire
MiningNewsWire
(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a foon developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:
MiningNewsWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
MiningNewsWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN07092023000224011066ID1107028770
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.