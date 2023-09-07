Badghis Residents Hail Halt To Pistachio Deforestation

In the past the chopping of Pistachio trees continued unabated.

Ghosuddin, the resident of Ab Kamri district, told Pajhwok Afghan News Pistachio deforestation in the past was happening with full force but after the takeover of the 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan' (IEA) the deforestation had stopped.

“In the past deforestation happened at large scale but after the takeover of the IEA this process had stopped.”

Abdul Kabir, another resident of Ab Kamri district, said after the takeover of the IEA the process of Pistachio deforestation had stopped.

He welcomed the deforestation and hoped this will become a regular exercise.

“Forests are well protected after the IEA had taken over, the forest gaurds makes inspection and if someone is found involved in deforestation they arrest him, the revenue from Pistachio was this year down but hoped in coming years it will be improved.”

Agriculture Expert Shamsulhaq Shams said the existence of forest helped improve the weather, reduce heat, filter air and protect the environment.

He said Pistachio forest is the largest revenue generation source in province and its deforestation should be prevented.

He said preventing deforestation was not only the government responsibility adding that common people also shared the responsibility in this regard.

“Forest makes the environment pretty, clear the air, play role in the economic development of the country tit was public responsibility to ensure the protection of forest.”

Agriculture Director Abdul Hai Munir said:“We protected the forest in the past two years and will continue to do so, we asked the centre to provide force for the protection of forest and waiting for the approval.”

In the past it was said that Pistachio forest is spread over 90 hectare land in Badghis but currently agriculture department did not provide information in this regard.

