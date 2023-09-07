Minister Of Finance Meets Somali Counterpart

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met on Thursday with HE Minister of Finance of the Federal Republic of Somalia Bihi Iman Egeh, during his current visit to the country.
The meeting discussed bilateral relations in the fields of economy, trade and investment, and ways of promoting them, in addition to aspects of joint cooperation. (QNA)
MENAFN07092023000067011011ID1107028764
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.