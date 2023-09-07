Mary Kay Marks 15 Years With Arbor Day Foundation By Announcing 2023 Global Reforestation Initiatives

This year's reforestation projects span across continents:



United States: In a bid to restore Georgia's rare habitats and reverse the decline of longleaf pine, 80,000 trees will be planted across the state. Additionally, 12,000 trees will find their roots in the Lassen National Forest in California, aiding in the recovery from the devastating Dixie Fire of 2021.

Mexico: At the heart of Mexico's Cerro Pelon Butterfly Sanctuary, 4,000 trees will be planted to address climate change challenges and aid the endangered monarch butterfly. Spain: Belorado's scenic hills in northern Spain will receive 4,000 trees, promoting resilience against wildfires and supporting the local community.

The alliance between Mary Kay and the Arbor Day Foundation has been both innovative and impactful. Back in 2008, a unique recycling initiative saw a tree planted for every old cosmetic compact recycled. This initiative surpassed its goal thanks to the dedication of Independent Beauty Consultants, customers, and Mary Kay employees. Subsequent years witnessed the creation of Nature Explore Classrooms, providing solace and connection to nature for residents in domestic violence shelters.

From 2013, Mary Kay's reach expanded globally, supporting reforestation projects in regions ranging from theto Madagascar. Fast forward to 2018, and the company celebrated planting its one-millionth tree during the inauguration of the new Richard R. Rogers Manufacturing/R&D facility in Texas.

Today, with a proud tally of 1.3 million trees planted, the commitment is far from over. Mary Kay aims to add another 100,000 trees this year alone, further cementing its pledge to the pland its communities.