Arrow Electronics Supports Tech Pals Enrich Seniors Lives Through Their Virtual Reality Silver Program

The program known as VR Silver is being developed by Tech Pals, a Colorado-based nonprofit dedicated to enriching the lives of older adults through technology. Workshops are a collaboration between Tech Pals, the Age Well Center, and the City of Boulder. The program is meant to determine best practices for delivering VR experiences to seniors without regard for financial status, physical limitations, or geographical location.

Lessons and experiences include scuba diving, fishing, Tai Chi, nature treks and light saber sword play.

The VR benefits that Tech Pals is studying include physical exercise, cognitive stimulation, pain management, stress reduction and neurorehabilitation.

“Arrow's support makes a profound difference in the lives of older adults, allowing them to embrace the wonders of technology and discover newfound possibilities,” said Tech Pals President and Founder Leah Baum.

Arrow Electronics has supported Tech Pals since 2019. Previously, Arrow helped the nonprofit sign up low-income older adults for affordable inteservice, distributed hundreds of free Chromebooks to seniors, and provided them with technology training and device support.

About Arrow: Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 220,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2022 sales of $37.1 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at arrow.

About Tech Pals: Tech Pals brings technology training and support to older adults and makes a profound impact on their lives by allowing them to embrace the wonders of technology and discover newfound possibilities. Learn more at