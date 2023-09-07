Intern Turned Employee: Meet Jenny Luong

Tella little bit about yourself and what you currently do at GoDaddy!

My name is Jenny Luong and I am a Software Development Engineer. I live in Sacramento, California with my family. Outside of work, I love to spend time being active outdoors.

Prior to starting full-time with GoDaddy, I was an intern! My internship was the culmination of my participation in Ada Developer's Academy, which consisted of a six-month bootcamp to learn software development and five-month internship. Before participating in Ada Developer's Academy, I worked in healthcare as an Occupational Therapist. I've been enjoying using my brain in new ways and the challenge of jumping into a new career. At GoDaddy, I work on the Search Engine Results Page (SERP) team. It's been awesome to work on a visible page that runs lots of experiments!

What was your favorite part of your GoDaddy internship?

My team was welcoming and included me as a team member from day one. There was a big effort to get me access to the code base and working on our team repositories within the first few days. I appreciated being included in the team's sprints and normal workflow, rather than being siloed into a tangential project.

What were you most excited for, about starting full-time for GoDaddy?

I really enjoy the work environment - my team is supportive, encouraging and collaborative. I've found that same positive environment in plenty of interactions beyond my immediate team, as well. I also know quite a few people who have their own businesses and use GoDaddy's services, so it's neat to work on a product that is used by people I know!

What advise would you share with future interns?

Keep asking questions!

