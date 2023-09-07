Global Data Center Switch Market Thrives In Digital Age, Poised For Remarkable Expansion By 2028

The global data center switch market soared to US$ 15.7 Billion in 2022 and is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating it will surge to US$ 21.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the period of 2022-2028.

Data center switches, high-performance devices that connect multiple networked devices within data centers, have become indispensable in today's digital landscape. They facilitate seamless communication among servers and enable the efficient sharing of resources.

These switches can be deployed throughout data centers or in varinetwork architectures, enhancing security, optimizing operations, automating processes, and efficiently managing application traffic flows in cloud networks. Consequently, data center switches are widely adopted by large enterprises and cloud providers relying heavily on virtualization.

Key Market Trends:

Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key market segments, including:



Type : Core Switches, Distribution Switches, Access Switches

Bandwidth : < 1 Gbps, >1 Gbps to < 10 Gbps, >10 Gbps to < 40 Gbps, >40 Gbps

Technology : Ethernet, Fibre Channel, InfiniBand

End User : Enterprises, Telecommunications Industry, Government Organizations, Cloud Service Providers Region : North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape features key players like Arista Networks Inc., CiSystems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., D-Link Corporation, Extreme Networks Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd. (Tsinghua Unisplendour), Nvidia Corporation, SilLtd. (Rad Group), and ZTE Corporation.

Key Questions Answered:

