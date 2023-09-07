Thursday, 07 September 2023 10:10 GMT

Cresud Announces The Results For The Fy 2023, Ended June 30, 2023


(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ: CRESY , BYMA: CRES), leading Argentine agricultural company, announces today its results for the Fiscal Year 2023 ended June 30, 2023.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Theresult for the fiscal year 2023 showed a profit of ARS 75,287 million compared to a profit of ARS 135,815 million registered in 2022.
  • The operating result of the agricultural business in 2023 reached ARS 6,454 million, decreasing by 83.2% compared to 2022, mainly explained by lower productive results from the grain and livestock activity in Argentina, sugar cane in Brazil and a loss from changes in the fair value of investment properties.
  • We sowed 283,000 hectares in the region during the 22/23 campaign, including our own farms leased to third parties, and we reached a crop production of approximately 764,000 tons, 4% below the previcampaign due to the impact of the severe argentine drought on crop yields.
  • During the fiscal year, our subsidiary BrasilAgro sold 4 fractions of farms for a total amount of USD 122 million.
  • In June 2023, we acquired the 1,250-hectare "Los Sauces" farm in La Pampa for USD 4.5 million
  • During fiscal year 2023, we issued debt in the local market for USD 196.3 million and successfully completed the exchange of the Series XXIII Notes for USD 113 million.
  • We paid dividends on two occasions during the fiscal year for a total amount of USD 61 million and distributed treasury shares, equivalent to 2.2% of the share capital.
  • On September 6, 2023, the Board of Directors called a Shareholders' Meeting in order to distribute a dividend in cash and in kind, among other points to be discussed. The dividend proposal is for up to ARS 22,000 million in cash and for up to 24,334,124 IInversiones y Representaciones S.A. shares. Additionally, it proposes to distribute treasury shares for approximately 1% of the stock capital.

Financial Highlights
(In millions of Argentine Pesos)
FY 2023 ended June 30, 2023

Income Statement

06/30/2023

06/30/2022

Agricultural Business Revenue

101,777

138,851

Agricultural Business Gross Profit

13,262

49,502

Urban Properties Revenues

72,303

55,174

Urban Properties Gross Profit

59,016

43,640

Consolidated Gross Profit

71,271

91,542

Consolidated Profit from Operations

-24,840

93,193

Result for the Period

75,287

135,815




Attributable to:

Cresud's Shareholders

42,224

79,954

Non-Controlling interest

33,063

55,861



EPS (Basic)

72.48

135.58

EPS (Diluted)

61.64

115.03



Balance Sheet

06/30/2023

06/30/2022

Current Assets

214,938

243,580

Non-Current Assets

854,415

897,329

Total Assets

1,069,353

1,140,909

Current Liabilities

199,467

318,149

Non-Current Liabilities

389,752

376,961

Total Liabilities

589,219

695,110

Non-Controlling Interest

272,106

268,368

Shareholders' Equity

480,134

445,799

Cresud , leading Argentinean agricultural company with a growing presence in Latin American countries, cordially invites you to participate in its Fiscal Year 2023 Results Conference Call on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time / 10:00 AM BA Time.

To access the Webinar:
Webinar ID: 833 2316 1678
Password: 240197

In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:

Argentina : +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986 or +54 112 040 0447 or +54 115 983 6950
Israel : +972 2 376 4509 or +972 2 376 4510 or +972 3 978 6688
Brazil : +55 11 4680 6788 or +55 11 4700 9668 or +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236 or +55 11 4632 2237
: +1 346 248 7799 or +1 360 209 5623 or +1 386 347 5053 or +1 507 473 4847 or +1 564 217 2000
Chile : +56 23 210 9066 or +56 232 938 848 or +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 573 9304 or +56 22 573 9305

Investor Relations Department.
Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.
+5411 4323-7449
[email protected]
Followon X: @cresudir

