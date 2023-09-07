Cresud Announces The Results For The Fy 2023, Ended June 30, 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ: CRESY , BYMA: CRES), leading Argentine agricultural company, announces today its results for the Fiscal Year 2023 ended June 30, 2023. HIGHLIGHTS

Theresult for the fiscal year 2023 showed a profit of ARS 75,287 million compared to a profit of ARS 135,815 million registered in 2022.

The operating result of the agricultural business in 2023 reached ARS 6,454 million, decreasing by 83.2% compared to 2022, mainly explained by lower productive results from the grain and livestock activity in Argentina, sugar cane in Brazil and a loss from changes in the fair value of investment properties.

We sowed 283,000 hectares in the region during the 22/23 campaign, including our own farms leased to third parties, and we reached a crop production of approximately 764,000 tons, 4% below the previcampaign due to the impact of the severe argentine drought on crop yields.

During the fiscal year, our subsidiary BrasilAgro sold 4 fractions of farms for a total amount of USD 122 million.

In June 2023, we acquired the 1,250-hectare "Los Sauces" farm in La Pampa for USD 4.5 million

During fiscal year 2023, we issued debt in the local market for USD 196.3 million and successfully completed the exchange of the Series XXIII Notes for USD 113 million.

We paid dividends on two occasions during the fiscal year for a total amount of USD 61 million and distributed treasury shares, equivalent to 2.2% of the share capital. On September 6, 2023, the Board of Directors called a Shareholders' Meeting in order to distribute a dividend in cash and in kind, among other points to be discussed. The dividend proposal is for up to ARS 22,000 million in cash and for up to 24,334,124 IInversiones y Representaciones S.A. shares. Additionally, it proposes to distribute treasury shares for approximately 1% of the stock capital.

Financial Highlights

(In millions of Argentine Pesos)

FY 2023 ended June 30, 2023

Income Statement 06/30/2023 06/30/2022 Agricultural Business Revenue 101,777 138,851 Agricultural Business Gross Profit 13,262 49,502 Urban Properties Revenues 72,303 55,174 Urban Properties Gross Profit 59,016 43,640 Consolidated Gross Profit 71,271 91,542 Consolidated Profit from Operations -24,840 93,193 Result for the Period 75,287 135,815





Attributable to:



Cresud's Shareholders 42,224 79,954 Non-Controlling interest 33,063 55,861





EPS (Basic) 72.48 135.58 EPS (Diluted) 61.64 115.03





Balance Sheet 06/30/2023 06/30/2022 Current Assets 214,938 243,580 Non-Current Assets 854,415 897,329 Total Assets 1,069,353 1,140,909 Current Liabilities 199,467 318,149 Non-Current Liabilities 389,752 376,961 Total Liabilities 589,219 695,110 Non-Controlling Interest 272,106 268,368 Shareholders' Equity 480,134 445,799

Cresud , leading Argentinean agricultural company with a growing presence in Latin American countries, cordially invites you to participate in its Fiscal Year 2023 Results Conference Call on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time / 10:00 AM BA Time.

To access the Webinar:



Webinar ID: 833 2316 1678

Password: 240197

In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:

Argentina : +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986 or +54 112 040 0447 or +54 115 983 6950

Israel : +972 2 376 4509 or +972 2 376 4510 or +972 3 978 6688

Brazil : +55 11 4680 6788 or +55 11 4700 9668 or +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236 or +55 11 4632 2237

: +1 346 248 7799 or +1 360 209 5623 or +1 386 347 5053 or +1 507 473 4847 or +1 564 217 2000

Chile : +56 23 210 9066 or +56 232 938 848 or +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 573 9304 or +56 22 573 9305

Investor Relations Department.



Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

+5411 4323-7449

[email protected]

Followon X: @cresudir

