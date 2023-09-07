Wsp Promotes Sandy Amores To South Florida Business Leader

MIAMI, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Santiago (Sandy) Amores

has been named South Florida local business leader at WSP, a leading engineering, environment and professional services consultancy.

Amores, who has been with WSP for seven years - most recently as a vice president leading the South Florida transit and rail group - has spent more than 35 years in the transportation industry, primarily in the public sector. Based in WSP's Miami office, Amores will work throughout South Florida.

"Sandy has been instrumental in achieving improvements in operational performance for major public transit agencies and on public works projects, throughout his career," said Claudia Bilotto, senior vice president and southeast district leader at WSP. "He is coordinating with our teams and regional leadership to increase cross market collaboration, while serving our clients to advance projects and enhance communities throughout South Florida."

In addition to his knowledge of intergovernmental and labor relations, Amores has applied his expertise to strategic planning, finance and budgeting, public involvement, materials management and general administration, and management of varigovernment contracts.



"This new role allows me to be an active participant in my community by offering impactful solutions to improve the quality of life for my neighbors," Amores said. "I also want to contribute and build-upon WSP's successes serving greater South Florida and continue to create a work environment where staff can achieve their utmost potential."



At WSP, Amores has overseen contract administration and project management for Broward County Transit and Palm Tran in Palm Beach County. Prior to joining WSP, Amores held several key positions with the Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works.

A lifelong Florida resident, Amores is a graduate of Barry University with a bachelor's degree in professional studies.

Among Engineering News-Record's 2023 ranking of top design firms in transportation in Florida, WSP has been helping improve the region's mobility with signature projects such as:



South Dade Electric Maintenance Facility – environmental analysis and design of the first all-electric maintenance facility in Florida.

Port Everglades Turning Notch Expansion – engineering design to nearly double the cargo capacity of Florida's leading container port to accommodate larger modern container ships.

Veterans Memorial Bridge in Daytona Beach – design of a high-level "signature" replacement for an aging movable bridge spanning the Intracoastal Waterway.

Everglades Environmental Restoration – construction management of the C-44 Reservoir/ Stormwater Treatment Area - one of the largest U.S. environmental restoration projects.

PortMiami Shore Power – design to reduce carbon emissions in cruise terminal operations and power ships from grid, eliminating need to run vessel engines while berthed. Downtown Miami Link Program Management – managed 8.1-mile extension of existing Tri-Rail commuter rail service from MetroRail's Transfer Station to Miami Central Station.

WSP is the U.S. operating company of WSP, one of the world's leading engineering, environment and professional services firms.

Recognized on Fast Company's

Brands that Matter List for 2022 as a top Community-Minded Business, WSP in the U.S. brings together engineers, planners, technical experts, strategic advisors and construction management professionals who are dedicated to collaborate in the best interests of serving local communities. WSP designs lasting solutions in the buildings, transportation, energy, water and environment markets. With approximately 16,000 employees in 300 offices across the U.S., WSP partners with its clients to help communities prosper. wsp

