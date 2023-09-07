Mumbai Rains: Andheri, Malad Subways Closed For Traffic Amid Torrential Downpour

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Amid the heavy rains in the financial capital, Andheri and Malad subways have been closed for traffic in Mumbai.As per details, dewatering pumps are pressed into service.Earlier the India Meteorological Department had issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Palghar and Thane for September 7-8, indicating heavy rainfall at isolated places. Friday is expected to see thunderstorms and lightning activity as well.As per expectations, Mumbai region will get very heavy rains next 36 hours and after that, it will temporary decrease. However, this rainy phase will continue well into Ganeshotsav.According to the weather agency, heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Mumbai and Thane till Sunday. In its latest local weather forecast, IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai city and suburbs in the next twenty-four hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures of the city can range between 32 degrees Celsand 26 degrees Celsius.Mumbai weatherAfter nearly a month-long break, rains returned to Mumbai on Thursday, giving much-needed relief from the rising heat.The city has been receiving moderate to heavy rains since early morning. The weather department has forecast light to moderate rains in the city and suburbs for the next 24 hours.However, the showers also affected vehicular movement on Mumbai's roads. Motorists complained that traffic slowed down due to the rains. Some junctions on the arterial roads in the suburbs are witnessing heavy congestion.Since it rained after a long gap, vehicle users said the roads in the city have become slippery and they were witness to a few incidents of two-wheelers and four-wheelers veering off the course after hitting the brakes.The official said that the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 8.11 mm, 15.87 mm, and 12.45 mm of rainfall respectively in the last 24 hours ended at 8 am.With agency inputs.
