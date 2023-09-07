G20 Summit: When Will Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak, Other Leaders Reach Delhi Tomorrow. Check Full Schedule Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Leaders from the G20 major economies are gathering in New Delhi, led by India, to tackle pressing global issues amidst a divisive geopolitical climate due to the Ukraine conflict. India has gone to great lengths, employing drones, murals, and large langur cutouts to enhance security and logistics for the event. The World leaders would be arriving in the city tomorrow. Here's a look at what time who would be arriving:
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will arrive at 2.15 pmand will be received by MoS Choubey
The Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, will be received by MOS Shobha Karadlaje at 6:20 am, sources close to ANI informedChina's Premier Li Qiang will be received by MOS Gen (retd.) VK Singh at 7.45 pm while President HH Shaikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be received by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai as he arrives in the national capital at 8 pm.Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will arrive at 6.15 pm and he will be received by Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar.The heads of state of Germany and France will arrive on September 9. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be arriving at 8 am and he will be received by MOS Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma.French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive at 12:35 pm and he will be received by MOS Anupriya Patel.The countries taking part in the G20 Summit include Nigeria, Argentina, Italy, the AU (represented by Comros), and South Africa. Bangladesh, the United Kingdom, Japan Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Korea, Egypt, Australia, the United States, Canada, China, the U.A.E, Brazil, Indonesia, Turkey Spain, Germany, France, Mauritius, the European Union, and Singapore.
MENAFN07092023007365015876ID1107028679
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.