Cleantech Building Materials: Result Of General Meeting

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC
Result of General Meeting
The General Meeting (“GM”) of Cleantech Building Materials plc (“CBM” or the“Company”) was held in London earlier today, 7 September 2023.
Details of the resolutions to be considered at the GM were published in the Notice of GM which was posted to Shareholders on 14 August 2023 and is available on the Company's website: . All resolutions as set out in the Notice of GM were duly passed, with over ninety eight per cent of the votes cast in favour.
In particular, the following resolutions were passed at the GM: to approve the application for de-listing of the Company's share capital, issued and to be issued, to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Copenhagen, the market of that name operated by Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, and to amend the Articles of Association as set out in the Notice of General Meeting.
