Dno Announces Management Transition

Mr. Spencer has been DNO's Chief Operating Officer since 2021. Before joining DNO six years ago, he served as chief executive of Rocksource and in varicommercial and technical roles at Royal Dutch Shell and BP. He is a Chartered Engineer with the Institution of Chemical Engineers in the United Kingdom.

Mr. Dale joined DNO in 2011 as a corporate lawyer prior to his appointments as General Counsel and Managing Director. He will continue to advise the Company on legal and commercial matters for a period of six months following Mr. Spencer's appointment effective 8 September 2023.

“Chris will provide strong leadership as DNO builds up its position in the North Sea even as he continues to be fully engaged in driving our operations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and Côte d'Ivoire,” said Executive Chairman Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani.“He is not just hands-on, he is hands-in.”

DNO has participated in six discovery wells since 2021 offshore Norway, adding a total of 100 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe)to DNO, of which 78 MMboe have been added so far this year. The Company will push for early commercialization of these discoveries.

