Robert C. Foley Puts Out An Action-Packed Novel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Join in on the never-ending battle between the forces of Good and Evil
COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Robert C. Foley was born and raised in the area known for its rich history and fishing fleets: in Greater New England. Having joined theAir Force right out of high school, he has traveled throughout theand the Far East. During his stay in Japan, he met a beautiful woman, who soon became his wife. It can
be observed that his new book incorporates some of the culture where he met his lovely wife where his son was born, and who was the inspiration of his main character William James.
His new novel“ Nimponin ,” follows the story of William James and his adventure to seek out the other characters who will help him in his cause. It is not the typical adventurstory about good verevil, as it is filled with unexpected twists and turns. To add to the color of the plot are the myriad characters, each
contributing to the advancement of William James and his company to their cause. The author's description of the story is also commendable as readers can envision themselves in each battleground and picture all the characters as if they were watching a movie.
As Good cannot exist without Evil in the world. Readers are left to the edge of their seats to spectate the never-ending battle between the two forces. The question is, will Good triumph over Evil, and if it does, at what cost?
“Nimponin” will keep one guessing as to what will happen next and will leave readers looking forward to the next books in this series. Be updated on Robert C. Foley's new content through his website .“Nimponin” is also available on Amazon and other major inline bookstore
retailers. Buy a copy today!
About Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit for more information.
Lyn Goot
Writers' Branding
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
MENAFN07092023003118003196ID1107028631
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.