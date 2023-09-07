Flavored Water Market Drivers Shaping Future Growth, Revenue Usd 31,264.2 Million By 2030 | Cagr 5.5%

Flavored Water Market

Flavored water is non-alcoholic bottled drinking water that is rich in minerals and has improved flavor.

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Flavored Water is non-alcoholic bottled drinking water that is rich in minerals and has improved flavor. It is available in as still, sparkling, and functional water infused with natural flavors. Sparkling flavored water combines carbonation with additional minerals, whereas functional flavored water has additional ingredients such as protein, vitamins, herbs, botanicals, and alkaloids that are beneficial for health. The supplemental elements in flavored water help to boost the immune system, balance the pH, and rejuvenate the body. Flavored water has a distinctly clear and crisp flavor that gives customers an enhanced experience.

The global flavored water market size was valued at $17.788.9 million in 2020, and is projected reach $31,264.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Addition of new flavors and product varieties to flavored water, fortifying flavored water with minerals, alkaloids, and antioxidants, and robust branding and advertising by market players have boosted the growth of the global flavored water market. However, rise in availability of alternatives anddental problems due to the usage of additives and sweeteners in flavored water hinder the market growth. On the contrary, emergence of online shopping and eco-friendly packaging of flavored water are expected to open new opportunities in the future.

The players operating in the global flavored water market have adopted varidevelopmental strategies to expand their flavored water market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Danone SA, Disruptive Beverages, Inc., Harvest Hill Holdings, LLC, Hint, Inc., Keurig Dr. Pepper, Inc., Miami Bay Beverage Company, LLC, Nestle SA., Pepsico, Inc., The Coca Cola Company, Unique Foods (Canada), Inc., National Beverage Corporation, New York Spring Beverage, Inc. Frozen Garden, LLC., Drink Simple, Inc., Spindrift Beverage Co., Inc, Just Goods, Inc., Vitamin Well AB, Functional Beverage Company, AcquaMinerale San Benedetto S.p.A., and Waterloo Sparkling Water Corp.

By flavor, the lemon segment contributed to nearly one-fourth of the global flavored water market revenue in 2020, owing to its refreshing tangy taste and its wide availability. At the same time, the watermelon segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.7% by the end of 2030. The report also includes strawberry and orange segments.

The flavored water market is segmented into type, flavor, packaging, sales channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into sparkling water, functional water, and still water. On the basis of flavor, it is segregated into lemon, watermelon, strawberry, orange, and others. On the basis of packaging, it is bifurcated into PET bottles and cans. On the basis of sales channel, it is divided into hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, online channels, and others. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, United Arab Emirates, Argentina, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA).

Major flavored water companies use artificial flavors in the flavored water products due to their easy availability and cost-effectiveness. Artificial flavors provide taste and color. The harmful component present in the artificial flavors gives rise to dental caries in consumers. Customers stopped from purchasing flavored water products as artificial flavors are used in flavored water products.

On the basis of flavored water market analysis for type, the sparkling water segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.3%, in revenue terms, during the forecast period.

On the basis of flavor, the lemon segment is expected to dominate the market from 2021 to 2030.

On the basis of flavored water market trends for packaging, the PET bottles segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.8%, in revenue terms, during the forecast period.

On the basis of sales channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the flavored water market forecast period.

On the basis of region, U.S. was the largest country, in terms of revenue generation for flavored water market in 2020.

