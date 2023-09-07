Georgia Rivals To Face Off At 2023 Toyota Hbcu New York Classic

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Iconic Georgia HBMorehouse College and Albany State University will vie for the heart and soul of the Peach State and beyond in the 2023 Toyota HBCU New York Classic on Sept. 16, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. After a final Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, SIAC , match-up last year that ended with Albany State leaving Morehouse in the dust 31-7, both teams have trained under new head coaches who will meet for their first competition of the year.
Morehouse is led by alumni Gerard Wilcher, who fulfilled his dream to become a head football coach for the prestigicollege last February when he was brought in to lead the Tigers. Wilcher was tapped to turn the program around after more than three decades of college and NFL football coaching experience, most recently as cornerback coach at Rice.
Former NFL quarterback and FAMU legend Quinn Gray, Sr. was named to lead the Golden Rams last December after serving as the senior offensive analyst for the University of Memphis football program.
Gray and Wilcher will meet on neutral territory after Morehouse took a trouncing on Albany's home turf last year, before their tenure. With Morehouse the underdog of the SIAC ranked at 13, Wilcher and the Tigers look to avenge last year's defeat by Albany and snatch a No. 1 ranking. Gray and the Golden Rams come to the gridiron at No. 2 in the SIAC, with every motivation to hold their ground.
Morehouse College and Albany State will meet at MetLife Stadium Saturday, September 16, 2023. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. Tailgate starts at 9 am ET. The highly anticipated match-up will also be presented live on CNBC, Peacock, and the NBC Sports App. Fans can get tickets and more details on the full schedule of events at .
About The Toyota HBCU New York Classic
The Toyota HBCU New York Classic is a multi-day celebration of HBCU culture and community activities culminating in a matchup between two Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) football teams at MetLife Stadium. The annual game features teams from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) and is produced by event organizer Sports Eleven05. The Toyota HBCU New York Classic is presented live on CNBC, Peacock, and the NBC Sports App. For more information and the latest details on tickets, visit .
