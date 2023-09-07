Locus Ingredients Names New Senior Vice President To Spearhead Global Biosurfactant Business Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
David Anderson brings more than 25 years of experience in the specialty chemicals industry Drawing upon my industrial chemical market experience, it's an honor to help drive the growth of LoIngredients' sophorolipids in these expanding markets on a global scale.” - David Anderson, Senior Vice President of LoIngredientsSOLON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- LoIngredients announced the appointment of David Anderson as senior vice president to drive global expansion for the industrial biosurfactant business. The division of LoFermentation Solutions is a leading global biosurfactant supplier that specializes in glycolipids produced using modular fermentation technology with a low carbon footprint. The novel ingredients outperform chemicals in CPG and industrial product formulations.
Anderson is a seasoned leader with more than 25 years of experience in the specialty chemical industry. Throughout his career, Anderson has developed, executed and delivered growth plans across a variety of businesses-from multi-national public companies to private equity ownership and start-ups. Prior to joining LoIngredients, Anderson most recently led the North American Performance Coatings business at Lubrizol. Earlier in his career, he held a wide range of commercial roles in global business management, marketing and strategic business development with OMNOVA Solutions, Inc. He will be based out of the company's global headquarters in Solon, Ohio.
“Biosurfactants have extended applications beyond personal and home care markets and are now making significant inroads into diverse industrial sectors,” says Anderson.“Drawing upon my industrial chemical market experience, it's an honor to help drive the growth of LoIngredients' sophorolipids in these expanding markets on a global scale. Consumers are increasingly demanding eco-friendly, low-carbon solutions; LoIngredients is meeting this demand with high-performance yet sustainable biosurfactant ingredients.”
LoIngredients develops sophorolipid biosurfactants that are readily biodegradable and non-GMO with a low carbon footprint. The biosurfactants meet global regulatory compliance, including receiving USDA Certified Biobased Product labels for containing 100% biobased, renewable content, EPA CleanGredients listing, including approval for use in direct release applications, pREACH and TSCA registrations.
In January 2022, Dow and LoIngredients announced an exclusive global distribution agreement in the home care and personal care markets. LoIngredients' biosurfactants are now available in those markets through Dow under the EcoSenseTM tradename. Recently, LoIngredients expanded its award-winning Amphi® line of biosurfactants for industrial applications, such as I&I cleaning, paints and coatings and metalworking fluids. The lineup now includes new ingredients, Amphi® CL and Amphi® CH, joining the TSCA-registered Amphi® M. These additions offer customizable biosurfactant solutions for a broader spectrum of industrial applications. Formulators have added flexibility provided by a range of HLB (hydrophilic-lipophilic balance) and foaming characteristics, enabling precise formulation optimization.
As LoIngredients continues to lead the way in biosurfactant innovation, Anderson's appointment as senior vice president marks a strategic move that will accelerate the company's growth trajectory in the years to come. To learn more about LoIngredients, visit LocusIngredients.
