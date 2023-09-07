Springer Realty Group Opens New Referral Company

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Springer Realty Group introduces a new referral subsidiary to help real estate agents generate income from their referrals.
EXTON, PA, USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Springer Realty Group has successfully formed SRG Referral Group, a company designed to help agents benefit financially from their real estate referrals. The addition of SRG Referral Group aims to appeal to real estate agents who are considering retiring from day-to-day sales, or escrowing their license due to the cost of ongoing MLS and association dues.
“We know that buyers and sellers reach out to their preferred real estate agent because they trust and value their relationship and expertise,” says Stu Schulman, President of Springer Realty Group.“Accordingly, agents should be able to refer their business to a reliable colleague and retain a piece of the commission. For agents actively considering retirement or escrowing their license, joining SRG Referral Group becomes a no-brainer.”
SRG Referral Group is a subsidiary of Springer Realty Group which has been in business for over 14 years. They have experienced very strong growth largely because of their unique agency model as well as supportive leadership. With hundreds of agents located in PA, NJ, DE, and MD, Springer Realty Group provides agents with the freedom and flexibility to run their businesses alongside a streamlined model that allows agents to keep 100% of their commissions, and opportunities to participate in additional passive income streams.
“SRG Referral Group has been a business vision for quite some time”, says Dave Springer, Owner, and Broker of Springer Realty Group.“I have always believed in offering real estate agents a more competitive commission option that allows them to keep as much of their hard-earned money as possible. Now, for agents looking to step away from day-to-day sales, we have an attractive product to offer them.”
About SRG Referral Group:
Currently licensed in Pennsylvania, SRG Referral Group is a locally owned, independent referral company opened in 2023. They provide licensed agents an opportunity to earn commissions by referring business to their trusted colleagues.
To learn more, go to
Stu Schulman
Springer Realty Group
+1 612-247-2586
MENAFN07092023003118003196ID1107028621
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.