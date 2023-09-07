Gear Up For Fall Fun With Free Bike Helmets: Jason Stone Injury Lawyers Announce The Inaugural Bicycle Bash

BOSTON, MASS, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Jason Stone Injury Lawyers , in collaboration with the Peabody Police Department , is excited to announce the Inaugural Bicycle Bash, a family-friendly event focused on bicycle safety for children. The event will occur on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Higgins Middle School, 85 Perkins Street, Peabody, MA 01960.

The Bicycle Bash aims to educate families and children about bike safety, emphasizing the importance of wearing helmets while cycling. Massachusetts law requires any person under 17 years old to wear a helmet while riding a bike. In Peabody, MA, if a child is caught riding a bike without a helmet, the police may take the bike away.

Bicycle riding is the number one leading cause of traumatic head injuries in children. Every year, approximately 26,000 children are hospitalized or seen in emergency departments for head injuries related to bicycling. However, approved and properly fitted bike helmets can reduce head injuries by as much as 85%.

To support this vital cause, Boston-based Jason Stone Injury Lawyers, the presenting sponsor, will give away and fit helmets for children aged 3 to 18, simply by attending the Bicycle Bash with an adult (18+). For six years, Jason Stone Injury Lawyers has been on a mission to help prevent brain injuries by ensuring that kids who need helmets get them. As personal injury lawyers, the Stone Injury team sees firsthand the avoidable tragedies that can occur to families and children who don't wear bicycle helmets.

The Bicycle Bash also includes a random prize drawing. By registering for the event via eligible adults will be entered to win incredible prizes, including a new bike, two tickets to a 2023-2024 season Boston Celtics game, or one of five $50 gift cards. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Must be 18+ to enter. See the event registration page for official rules: .

"We are thrilled to host the inaugural Bicycle Bash in collaboration with the Peabody Police Department," said Jason Stone, Founder of Jason Stone Injury Lawyers. "By providing educational resources and promoting bicycle safety, we aim to create a safe and enjoyable environment for children and families to embrace the joys of cycling. We look forward to a fantastic learning, entertainment, and community engagement day."

Joining Jason Stone Injury Lawyers, the Official Injury Law Firm of the Boston Celtics, at the Bicycle Bash will be Boston Celtics mascot Lucky, the Celtics Entertainment Team, and a Boston Celtics Legend. To further enhance the experience, the Bicycle Bash will feature a bike riding course, allowing children to test their cycling skills in a safe and controlled environment.

Don't miss out on this event that combines education, entertainment, and a chance to win exciting prizes. Mark your calendars for Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Higgins Middle School, 85 Perkins Street, Peabody, MA 01960. Don't forget to bring your bike (and helmet) to take full advantage of this event.

About Jason Stone Injury Lawyers

Jason Stone Injury Lawyers is a leading personal injury law firm dedicated to advocating for individuals who have suffered injuries due to the negligence of others. With a commitment to client satisfaction and a track record of success, the firm has become a trusted resource for legal representation in Massachusetts. For more information, visit .

About The Peabody Police Department

The Peabody Police Department is a law enforcement agency serving the community of Peabody, Massachusetts. Committed to ensuring public safety and fostering positive community relationships, the department works tirelessly to protect and serve its residents. More information is available at .

