New Vanilla Report Reveals The State Of Estate Planning And Identifies Key Opportunities For Advisors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The vast majority of respondents believe assets can be split among heirs in a way that is fair but not necessarily equal, taking varifactors into consideration.
Strategic estate planning shapes and preserves lasting impact on future generations, while reducing the likelihood of conflict.
New research uncovers estate planning perspectives, including that 71% believe assets can be split among heirs in a way that is fair but not equal
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Vanilla, the world's first estate advisory platform, purpose built for advisors and estate specialists, today announced the findings of its first-ever State of Estate Planning report.
Vanilla's report examines end-client perspectives and preferences based on a survey of more than 1,000 respondents in the United States. Its findings offer insight on a wide range of issues that advisors and clients navigate, including creating and updating estate plans, fostering stronger advisor-client relationships, concerns related to conflict and protecting legacy, and more.
The report also offers Vanilla's perspective on the state of the industry, including how advisors can address the ever-evolving needs of clients as new generations receive trillions of dollars in inherited wealth over the coming decades.
“The estate planning staquo needs to change so that its benefits can be realized by more people. We believe that starts with enabling advisors to simplify the estate planning process to help clients reach their goals and protect their legacy,” said Gene Farrell, CEO, Vanilla.“The responses to our survey illustrate the opportunity for advisors to embrace 'estate advisory,' a more expansive way to think about an advisor's role in the estate planning process.”
Key insights from Vanilla's research include:
Estate advice requires intimate, difficult conversations, presenting unique opportunities to deliver differentiated advice and foster trust with clients
- 71% of respondents believe assets can be split among heirs in a way that is fair but not necessarily equal.
- Those with a householdworth of more than $25 million were 5x as concerned about creating“trust fund monsters'' as they were about taxes.
Estate planning can be confusing and intimidating, but advisors are well positioned to help clients develop and understand strategies to protect their family's long-term financial wellbeing and legacy
- Those with $25M+ were the most likely to talk to their trusted estate advisor regularly, with 40% reporting seeking advice from them multiple times per year.
- Just 34% know their state's estate tax and/or probate rate.
Advisors must improve their connection to the next generation of potential clients as historic amounts of wealth begin to change hands
- 75% of people whose parents had a financial advisor or estate planner report that they have their own estate plan, will, or trust in place (compared to just 49% of the general population).
- While nearly 60% of Millennial respondents reported having worked with a financial advisor, only 38% have consulted an estate planner.
“We hope these insights will help advisors start conversations with their clients, and in turn encourage clients to start conversations with their loved ones,” said Farrell.“By gaining a deeper understanding of their clients' estate planning goals, advisors can deliver differentiated advice, expand their client relationships, win new business, and increase their ongoing value.”
Read the complete findings from the 2023 Vanilla State of Estate Planning report here .
Join Vanilla on September 19 for a virtual panel featuring experts from Accelerant Law, Hightower Advisors, and Vanilla as they discuss the report findings and share best practices for advisors. Register for the free webinar here .
Methodology
Vanilla commissioned an online survey of 1049 consumer respondents in the United States, ages 18-99. Results were collected via an independent third-party service in June 2023.
The findings and analysis provided in Vanilla's report do not, and are not intended to, constitute legal advice, investment advice, or tax advice; it is provided for general informational purposes only. Please consult with your financial advisor or estate attorney who can advise as to whether the information contained herein is applicable or appropriate to your particular situation.
About Vanilla
Vanilla is the industry leading estate advisory platform purpose built for advisors and estate specialists. The company is transforming legacy estate planning into a modern, easy-to-use experience that turns complex documents into an ongoing conversation. With a complete picture of their client's estate and deeper understanding of their ultimate goals, advisors can deliver differentiated advice, expand their client relationships, win new business, and increase their ongoing value. Learn more about Vanilla at justvanilla.com.
Media Inquiries:
Media Inquiries
Vanilla
+1 805-252-3329
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
MENAFN07092023003118003196ID1107028608
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.