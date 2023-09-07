Wardrobe Market Current Status And Future Prospects | Ikea, Hulsta, Fitted Bedroom Centre

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Wardrobe
Wardrobe Market : Strong Momentum and Growth Seen Ahead Wardrobe Market Update – Know Whose Market Share Is Getting Bigger And Bigger” - Criag FrancisPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Wardrobe market to witness a CAGR of 5.80% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Wardrobe Market Breakdown by Type (Freestanding Wardrobes, Built-in Wardrobes) by Category (Traditional, Modern) by Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Online Retail) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Wardrobe market size is estimated to increase by USD 3.3 Billion at a CAGR of 5.80% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 59.6 Billion.
Some of the key players profiled in the study are IKEA (Netherlands), Hulsta (Germany), Fitted Bedroom Centre Ltd (United Kingdom), Godrej Interio (India), Poliform (Italy), Schmidt Groupe (France), Doimo Cityline (Italy), Hafele (Germany), JYSK (Denmark), FCI London (United Kingdom), DEXION (United Kingdom).
Definition:
The wardrobe market refers to the industry that produces and sells storage solutions primarily designed for clothing and personal items. Wardrobes are an essential furniture item in homes, offices, and variother spaces, offering storage and organization options for clothing, accessories, and other belongings.
Market Trends:
Customization: Consumers are increasingly looking for customizable wardrobe solutions to meet their specific storage needs and style preferences.
Market Drivers:
Housing Market Growth: The expansion of the real estate sector and increasing home ownership rates drive the demand for wardrobes.
Market Opportunities:
E-commerce Expansion: The growth of online retail presents an opportunity for wardrobe manufacturers to reach a wider customer base.
Market Restraints:
Market Challenges:
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Wardrobe Market: Freestanding Wardrobes, Built-in Wardrobes
Key Applications/end-users of Wardrobe Market: Retail Stores, Online Retail
List of players profiled in this report: IKEA (Netherlands), Hulsta (Germany), Fitted Bedroom Centre Ltd (United Kingdom), Godrej Interio (India), Poliform (Italy), Schmidt Groupe (France), Doimo Cityline (Italy), Hafele (Germany), JYSK (Denmark), FCI London (United Kingdom), DEXION (United Kingdom).
Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis of Global Wardrobe Market Size Estimation and Trends Available in Full Version of the Report.
