Logan's Roadhouse Turns Grill Cooks Into Grill Masters With First Of Its Kind Grilling Certification

HOUSTON, TX, USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Logan's Roadhouse , America's Original Roadhouse rooted in tradition, is launching a new Grill Master Certification program. The program, started and led by Senior Director of Culinary Luis Haro , will offer certifications to Logan's Heart of House team members. The initiative includes mandatory on-site training for all grill cooks and restaurant managers and aims to provide a consistent and premier dining experience nationwide for Logan's Roadhouse guests. Once completed with the program, grill cooks will become a Master of the Flame and be able to further enhance the already superb Logan's dining experience.
“Nobody does mesquite wood-grilled perfection like we do. We take pride in our butcher-selected steaks and always grill over an open flame with real mesquite wood for a distinctly bold and smoky flavor you won't find anywhere else,” said SPB Hospitality's Senior Director of Culinary Luis Haro.
Logan's grill cooks will be graded on their ability to cook at different temperatures – rare to well done – grill a perfectly seasoned 6 oz. Sirloin, a fillet of salmon, and other grilled entrées. They will also be tested on basic grill operational knowledge, including cleaning, setting up the line, and communication skills with the managers and other team members.
After the grill cooks have been certified, Haro will bring a version of the program to the front of house staff so servers can better articulate the different flavor profiles, cuts of beef and grilling techniques to guests, resulting in a better overall dining experience.
“The new Grill Masters certification program is designed to not only serve the highest quality and perfectly prepared food for our guests, but it will also inspire our cooks to have pride in what they do and set them up for success in the future,” continued Haro.“This program is part of our company's commitment to excellence in our restaurants and our employees' professional development.”
Rooted in American tradition, Logan's Roadhouse is a rest stop for the hardworking. Logan's is a laidback,“come as you are” kind of place to crack open a cold one and enjoy steakhouse quality cuts in the comfort of jeans and a t-shirt. The atmosphere is lively, the beer is served ice cold in big barrels, rolls are made-from-scratch, and the steaks are grilled over real mesquite wood, all served with genuine hospitality. There are no strangers at Logan's, only friends.
About Logan's Roadhouse
Logan's Roadhouse is a leading steakhouse headquartered in Houston, Texas, known for its mouthwatering mesquite wood-grilled steaks, signature rolls, and American-inspired signature favorites. With a rich legacy spanning more than three decades, Logan's Roadhouse has become a beloved destination for steak enthusiasts and food lovers alike.
With a strong presence across the nation, Logan's Roadhouse operates 111 corporate restaurants and 22 franchise restaurants in 21 states, making it accessible to steak aficionados and diners seeking an exceptional dining experience. Now, in addition to our corporate locations, Logan's Roadhouse is thrilled to offer franchising opportunities. This expansion allows passionate entrepreneurs to bring the sizzling flavors and warm hospitality of Logan's Roadhouse to their communities.
Logan's Roadhouse also recently placed No. 108 in Technomic's Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report, a highly esteemed list that ranks the highest-grossing brands in the U.S.
Discover the sizzling flavors and warm hospitality that wait for you at Logan's Roadhouse. For more information about our menu offerings, locations, promotions and franchising opportunities, visit logansroadhouse.com. Stay connected withon Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates and special offers.
