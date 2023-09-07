Keches Law Group Named Official Law Firm Of The New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keches Law Group, one of the largest and most well-respected personal injury and workers' compensation law firms in Massachusetts, announced Thursday it has partnered with the New England Patriots as the team's official law firm.

"The six-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots are beloved to our region but also relevant to football fans across the country, and we are thrilled to partner with a team that defines excellence," Keches Law Managing Partner Sean Flaherty said. "We're excited to connect with the incredible organization and fan base that makes up Patriots Nation."

As part of the partnership, Keches Law will participate in annual events and have digital signage placements on Gillette Stadium's brand new 22,200 square-foot video board, which is the largest curved outdoor video board in the United States.



The law firm has also partnered with 98.5 The Sports Hub, flagship station of the Patriots Radio Network, on an initiative called "Catches For College." For every reception made by the Patriots during the 2023-2024 season, Keches Law Group will donate $100 to the Keches Cares scholarship fund.

"We are very fortunate to be in the position where we can give back," Flaherty said. "The Patriots and the Sports Hub are fantastic partners, and we can't wait to watch the receptions and funds pile up this season."

ABOUT KECHES LAW GROUP

Since opening in 1986, the Keches Law Group has recovered more than $2 billion for their clients and has supported unions and fights for the rights of people injured on the job throughout the greater Boston area, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Connecticut. Other practice areas include social security disability, employment law, class action, medical malpractice, and more. Keches Law Group also prioritizes community involvement and charitable causes through their non-profit organization, Keches Cares.

website

or follow them on

Facebook ,

Instagram ,

Twitter , and

LinkedIn .

