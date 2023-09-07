Krystal Joins Forces With Barstool Sports And Old Row For The Ultimate Tailgate Tour

ATLANTA, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to tackle sliders, wings, and incredible prizes this college football season. Krystal ,

the oldest quick-service chain in the South, is excited to announce its partnership with Barstool Sports and Old Row to deliver the ultimate tailgate experience throughout the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

Krystal is teaming up with the

Old Row Tailgate Tour

to deliver touchdown-worthy food deals, prizes, and exclusive merchandise.

"With our Southern roots,

Krystal is thrilled to partner with Old Row for the Tailgate Tour and bring our delicifood, warm hospitality, and camaraderie to the SEC," said Kaitlin Stoehr , Senior Director of Marketing at Krystal. "We look forward to collaborating with Old Row and Barstool Sports to deliver a fun experience for SEC fans this season."

Old Row will take on the South by visiting Southern cities and SEC schools. The Old Row team will travel stop-to-stop in a wrapped RV, visit bars + tailgates, and activate on-site activation to promote Old Row and its sponsors.

Tailgate Tour Stops

Old Row is under the umbrella of Barstool Sports, one of the largest and most notable sports media companies in the United States.

To view the

Krystal menu and find a location near you, visit .

About

Krystal Restaurants LLC

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South. Krystal hamburgers have been served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun since 1932.

Krystal has grown to be in 10 states with nearly 300 restaurants and continues to deliver a one-of-a-kind taste experience through their unique menu items that are offered at a great price. In 2019, the company was selected

to

Today's Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List . Krystal recently joined SPB Hospitality, a multi-unit restaurant group that is a leading operator and franchiser of steakhouses, brewery and craft-beer focused casual dining restaurants in the U.S., to learn more visit

spbhospitality.

For more information, visit Krystal

or follow on

Facebook

and

Instagram .

Contact:

Brianne Barbakoff

Ink Link Marketing

786-605-9228

Brianne@inklinkmarketing.

SOURCE Krystal Restaurants, LLC