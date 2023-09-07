Thursday, 07 September 2023 09:47 GMT

Krystal Joins Forces With Barstool Sports And Old Row For The Ultimate Tailgate Tour


9/7/2023 1:16:54 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The brand brings its Southern flair to the SEC

ATLANTA, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to tackle sliders, wings, and incredible prizes this college football season. Krystal ,
the oldest quick-service chain in the South, is excited to announce its partnership with Barstool Sports and Old Row to deliver the ultimate tailgate experience throughout the Southeastern Conference (SEC).
Krystal is teaming up with the
Old Row Tailgate Tour
to deliver touchdown-worthy food deals, prizes, and exclusive merchandise.

"With our Southern roots,
Krystal is thrilled to partner with Old Row for the Tailgate Tour and bring our delicifood, warm hospitality, and camaraderie to the SEC," said Kaitlin Stoehr , Senior Director of Marketing at Krystal. "We look forward to collaborating with Old Row and Barstool Sports to deliver a fun experience for SEC fans this season."

Old Row will take on the South by visiting Southern cities and SEC schools. The Old Row team will travel stop-to-stop in a wrapped RV, visit bars + tailgates, and activate on-site activation to promote Old Row and its sponsors.

Tailgate Tour Stops

  • Texas @ Alabama (Sat. 9/9)
  • South Carolina @ Georgia (Sat. 9/16)
  • New Orleans (9/20-9/21)
  • Arkansas @
    LSU (Sat. 9/23)
  • South Carolina @ Tennessee (Sat. 9/30)
  • Arkansas @
    Ole Miss (Sat. 10/7)

    Old Row is under the umbrella of Barstool Sports, one of the largest and most notable sports media companies in the United States.

    To view the
    Krystal menu and find a location near you, visit .

    About
    Krystal Restaurants LLC
     Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South. Krystal hamburgers have been served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun since 1932.

    Krystal has grown to be in 10 states with nearly 300 restaurants and continues to deliver a one-of-a-kind taste experience through their unique menu items that are offered at a great price. In 2019, the company was selected
    to
    Today's Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List . Krystal recently joined SPB Hospitality, a multi-unit restaurant group that is a leading operator and franchiser of steakhouses, brewery and craft-beer focused casual dining restaurants in the U.S., to learn more visit
    spbhospitality.

    For more information, visit Krystal
    or follow on
    Facebook
    and
    Instagram .

    Contact:
    Brianne Barbakoff
    Ink Link Marketing
    786-605-9228
    Brianne@inklinkmarketing.

    SOURCE Krystal Restaurants, LLC

    • MENAFN07092023003732001241ID1107028590

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search