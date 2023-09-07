Metalsmart Combats High Markups With Its New, Innovative Online Platform For Precious Metals

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era of economic uncertainty, precimetals offer a secure and stable option for diversifying investment portfolios, but the industry has made headlines lately for high markups, obscure pricing and unethical sales tactics. That's why

Metalsmart has launched a new online platform that brings an unparalleled level of transparency and fairness to the $27-billion retail precimetals market.

This innovative online marketplace is projected to save retail customers up to $5 billion annually by allowing customers to compare prices across multiple dealers in a single place. Metalsmart is doing for precimetals what Lending Tree did for mortgages.

More people than ever are turning to tangible, time-tested precimetals to hedge against inflation and stock market fluctuations. But some unsavory characters are targeting honest investors.

In May, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and state regulators in California and Hawaii filed a joint civil enforcement action against a California-based precimetals dealer for misleading investors into selling their retirement securities to purchase coins with an advertised markup of 5% or less. In reality, these dealers charged markups of up to 130% and fraudulently pocketed $61.8 million of investors' hard-earned retirements. In July, the Washington Post reported that dozens of customers in 20 states have sued gold IRA companies over claims the companies had charged markups of up to 92%.

So how can investors know which dealers to trust?

That's where Metalsmart comes in. Metalsmart is revolutionizing the retail market by serving as a digital intermediary between consumers and vetted precimetals dealers. Because of Metalsmart's commitment to honesty and transparency, not all dealers make the cut.

This platform, the first of its kind in the precimetals industry, allows buyers to create personalized precimetals plans based on their needs and budget, compare quotes from multiple dealers and make an informed decision about which dealer to buy from. This pioneering approach takes the mystery out of purchasing precimetals.

Metalsmart also offers value to dealers by providing access to high-quality, pre-qualified leads, creating a win-win scenario for both dealers and consumers.

"We started Metalsmart to help unsuspecting consumers avoid getting ripped off," said Steve Pelletier, founder of Metalsmart. "Our platform promotes fair, transparent pricing, taking the guesswork out of buying precimetals."

Discover more at

.

About Metalsmart

Metalsmart is a groundbreaking online platform that connects consumers and dealers in the precimetals industry. Through its innovative quote comparison features, it empowers consumers to make well-informed decisions while providing dealers with access to high-quality leads. Metalsmart is committed to creating a fair and transparent precimetals market. Metalsmart does not provide investment advice. Learn more at

