The New York Academy Of Medicine Announces 2023 Annual Award Recipients

“In keeping with NYAM's tradition of acknowledging and rewarding scientific excellence, we are thrilled to announce the recipients of the 2023 NYAM Annual Awards,” said NYAM President Ann Kurth, PhD, CNM, MPH .“Shining a light on the accomplishments of these exemplary individuals in the fields of biomedical science, health policy, public health, clinical practice, and service to the Academy, givesall hope for a healthier world.”

The 2023 NYAM Annual Awards and honorees include:

The Academy Medal for Distinguished Contributions to Biomedical Science

Presented to two individuals in 2023:

Claire M. Fraser, PhD

Dean E. Albert Reece Endowed Professor, University of Maryland School of Medicine

Former Director, Institute for Genome Sciences

Charles Rotimi, PhD

Scientific Director and NIH Distinguished Investigator, Inherited Disease Research Branch, NHGRI

The Biomedical Science Medal is given annually to accomplished investigators dedicated to using biomedical research findings to advance human health. The leadership, work, and achievements of these two outstanding individuals exemplify the spirit of this award: Dr. Fraser's boldly leading the way in the uncharted territory of microbial genomics to fundamentally reshape the way scientists and researchers understand human life, and Dr. Rotimi's call to increase diversity in genomics as a matter of a social justice imperative are inspiring reminders of the ways in which biomedical science can benefit the greater good.

Recipients of this award over the years have included Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman, Elaine Fuchs, Harold Varmus, David Biltmore, and Réne Dubos.

+++

The Academy Medal for Distinguished Contributions in Health Policy

Denis Mukwege, MD

Founder, Panzi Hospital

Special Adviser, Dr. Denis Mukwege Foundation

The Distinguished Contributions in Health Policy Medal recognizes outstanding individuals who, through public service, community service, or advocacy, promote significant change in health systems to improve the health of the public and eliminate disparities. Dr. Mukwege's courageadvocacy and unwavering determination to end wartime sexual violence embody the spirit of this award. The work of the Panzi Hospital and Mukwege Foundation has saved countless lives of women in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and has had even broader implications for women around the world.

Recipients of this award over the years have included Freeman A. Hrabowski III, Donald Berwick, Margaret Hamburg, Uwe Reinhardt, and Ada Sue Hinshaw.

+++

The Stephen Smith Medal for Distinguished Contributions in Public Health

Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH

Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Administrator, Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry

The Stephen Smith Medal is given annually to outstanding individuals who have had a significant impact on public health policy, improving population health, and eliminating disparities. Dr. Walensky's steadfast leadership through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic was a remarkable service to every American. Through her research, guidance, and advocacy, Dr. Walensky helped to make the COVID-19 vaccine accessible to all, especially those in underserved communities.

Recent recipients of this award over the years have included Mary T. Bassett, Wafaa El-Sadr, Sir Michael Marmot, Harvey V. Fineberg, and William Foege.

+++

The John Stearns Medal for Distinguished Contributions in Clinical Practice

Presented to two individuals in 2023:

Mary-Claire King, PhD

American Cancer Society Professor, Department of Medicine and Genome Science, University of Washington

Clyde W. Yancy, MD, MSc

Vice Dean for Diversity and Inclusion, Chief of Cardiology in the Department of Medicine, and Magerstadt Professor, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine

The John Stearns Medal recognizes lifetime achievement in medicine and extraordinary contributions to the clinical practice of medicine. The contributions of these two outstanding professionals exemplify the spirit of this award: Dr. King for her seminal work on BRCA1 that changed the way we treat, diagnose, and understand breast cancer, and Dr. Yancy for his foon diversity and health equity in treating severe cardiac conditions.

Recent recipients of this award over the years include Kizzmekia Corbett, Barney Graham, William Gruber, Philip A. Pizzo, and David Hamburg.

+++

The Academy Plaque for Exceptional Service to the Academy

Edward H. Shortliffe, MD, PhD

Adjunct Professor of Biomedical Informatics and Chair Emeritus, Columbia University Department of Biomedical Informatics

Former Scholar-in-Residence, The New York Academy of Medicine

The Academy Plaque is an award of distinction for those who have made major contributions to the success of NYAM's mission, programs, and organizational growth. Dr. Shortliffe's tenure as a NYAM Trustee and long-standing supporter have contributed to the success of NYAM's mission and programs.

Recent recipients of this award over the years include James Flynn, George E. Thibault, Claire Fagin, and Margaret Mahoney.

Special guest introducers at the awards on September 27 include: E. Albert Reece, MD, PhD, MBA; Barry S. Coller, MD; Carmen R. Green, MD; Ann Kurth, PhD, CNM, MPH; Wendy K. Chung, MD, PhD; Jennifer H. Mieres, MD, FACC, MASNC, FAHA; and Wayne J. Riley, MD, MPH, MBA, MACP.

About The New York Academy of Medicine

The New York Academy of Medicine (NYAM) is a leading voice for innovation in public health. Throughout its 176-year history, NYAM has uniquely championed bold changes to the systems that perpetuate health inequities and keep all communities from achieving good health. Today, this work includes innovative research, programs, and policy initiatives that distinctively value community input for maximum impact. Combined with NYAM's trusted public programming and historic library, and with the support of esteemed Fellows and members, NYAM's impact as a public health leader continues. To learn more, visit and follow @NYAMNYC on social media.

NYAM 2023 Annual Awards