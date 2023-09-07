Addmi And Card Market Partner To Provide Premier Gift Card Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
New Collaboration Elevates Dining Experience at Food Halls such as Sawmill Market with Seamless Multi-Vendor Gift Card Use. Customers can effortlessly purchase, gift, and use these cards across any and all of the diverse mechant options, enriching the Sawmill dining experience.” - Andy Lim, Addmi CEOALBUQUERQUE, NM, USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- In a move aimed at streamlining the dining and purchasing experience for customers across varivenues, Addmi , a leading provider of point of sale systems for restaurants and food halls, has announced a strategic partnership with Card Market , a premier gift card printing and fulfillment provider.
This collaboration was recently showcased at the popular Sawmill Market food hall in Albuquerque. Merchants at Sawmill Market, now equipped with Addmi's advanced POS system, offer gift cards facilitated by Card Market that can be utilized at any vendor within the venue. This integration not only provides patrons with a heightened level of convenience but also underscores the commitment both companies have to delivering an unmatched customer experience.
Addmi's CEO, Andy Lim, remarked on the seamless integration, "Our goal has always been to offer an unparalleled dining experience. With Addmi's POS system and Card Market's gift card solutions, we've taken a significant step in that direction. Customers can effortlessly purchase, gift, and use these cards across any and all of the diverse mechant options, enriching the Sawmill dining experience."
Justin Hastings, President of Card Market, shared his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Working with an innovative company like Addmi aligns perfectly with our mission at Card Market. We're thrilled to facilitate a gift card solution that broadens the horizons for venues and offers patrons a seamless, enjoyable experience."
With this partnership, both Addmi and Card Market are set to redefine the dynamics of the restaurant and retail industry, especially in multi-vendor environments. Establishments can expect a blend of technical robustness and operational ease, ensuring they remain at the forefront of customer-centric innovations.
About Addmi
Addmi, headquartered in Albuquerque, NM, stands at the forefront of point of sale solutions tailored for restaurants and food halls. Their commitment to integrating multiple essential services like POS, online ordering, and now, with the partnership with Card Market, gift cards, into one unified platform makes them a preferred choice for many establishments looking for efficiency and sophistication. Learn more at Addmi.com
About Card Market
Based in Nolensville, TN, Card Market is an industry-leading gift card printing and fulfillment provider, catering to a diverse clientele, including restaurants, retailers, and other businesses in partnership with POS companies and resellers. Their comprehensive solutions cover every gift card need, from design to delivery. To find out more, visit MyCardMarket.com
