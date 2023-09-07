Axlehire To Showcase Last Mile Urban Delivery Services At The 2023 Parcel Forum In Nashville

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) With AxleHire, brands have the peace of mind that orders will be shipped at an affordable price without friction.” - Raj Ramanan, AxleHire, CEOBERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Overview: AxleHire, an expedited, urban last-mile delivery service with 99%+ on-time delivery capabilities, today announced it will be showcasing at this year's Parcel Forum at the Gaylord Opryland Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Attendees at the show can visit AxleHire in booth 1224 to learn more about last-mile deliveries, multi-carrier delivery strategies, sustainable delivery practices, and how the delivery experience impacts customer loyalty.
AxleHire will showcase its last mile urban delivery services and will be on hand to speak to a number of industry trends, including:
* How retailers and brands like American Eagle, Hello Fresh, and Nespresso are able to exceed customer expectations without increasing delivery costs
* Why environmentally-friendly delivery processes that reduce a business' carbon footprint are so important to today's consumers-and how to ensure your delivery carrier meets your sustainability standards while still promising a 99%+ on-time delivery rate (without additional costs!)
* What a multi-carrier strategy is and why more brands are leaning into multi-carrier programs in addition to using legacy carriers
* AxleHire's latest updates, including integration with FourKites, a supply chain logistics data company; shipping insurance offering; and enhancements to its delivery address service that boosts first-attempt delivery processes
“If there is one thing we learned during this year's UPS contract negotiations, it's that brands need more options when it comes to getting their products from the warehouse to their customer's doorstep on-time and without disruption,” said Raj Ramanan, CEO, AxleHire.“With AxleHire, brands have the peace of mind that orders will be shipped at an affordable price without friction. Not only can we ensure a 99%+ on-time delivery rate to most major urban areas, AxleHire customers can count on best-in-class 24/7 customer support, real-time visibility into the full delivery experience, and an efficient delivery process, saving CO2, powered by our proprietary technology platform.”
Conference Details: Attendees can find AxleHire in booth 1224 at the 2023 Parcel Forum, which is taking place September 11-13, 2023, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee. More information about the conference can be found at: Parcel Forum 2023 .
VIP Event Details: Join AxleHire for a VIP event at Scoreboard Opry Bar & Grill on Sept. 12 from 8:30-11 pm. RSVP here .
About:
AxleHire is an expedited, urban last-mile delivery service that helps brands meet and exceed customer expectations by providing a superior same- and next-day delivery experience. AxleHire leverages purpose-built technology and a gig driver fleet to drive transformative outcomes that catalyze customers' brand growth. Logistics teams can now provide a differentiated delivery experience at a competitive cost, overcoming the limitations of legacy delivery providers. AxleHire operates in urban areas across the U.S., enabling high-volume shippers to consistently cater to the rising needs and expectations of their customers. For more information, please visit axlehire.
