“Never Trust The Living” Halloween Pop-Up Bar Happening At The Dandy Crown In Chicago

Never Trust The Living, a charming and otherworldly Halloween-themed experience, will pop up at The Dandy Crown in Chicago for the month of October.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Never Trust The Living, a charming and otherworldly Halloween-themed experience, will pop up at The Dandy Crown TheDandyCrown.com, located at 694 North Milwaukee Avenue in Chicago, from October 2 to October 31 at 3:00 PM daily.

The Dandy Crown, a cocktail-focused bar and restaurant, has earned accolades for its cocktail program since opening in December 2019, and Never Trust The Living will be the third highly decorated, cocktail-focused pop-up to take place there in the past year. Devilishly delicicocktails from The Dandy Crown's Beverage Director, Star Chefs Rising Star Bartender, and 2022 USBG World Class Regional Winner and Judge's Choice Winner Sarah Syman will be the foat this ghoulish pop-up, along with creepily colorful Halloween décor throughout the interior and covering the outdoor patio throughout October.

Never Trust The Living will get everyone to summon the spirits with cocktails, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, served in thematic glassware with ghastly hues and peculiar ingredients that evoke the magic of the spooky season. Just a few of the witches' brews include Syman's take on both historical and craft cocktails such as Corpse Reviver No. 2 (The Botanist Gin, Noilly Prat Original Dry, Cointreau, Lemon), Blood & Sandworms (Johnnie Walker Black Label, Blood Orange, Cherry, Lemon), Jungle Bird (Mount Gay Black Barrel, Campari, Pineapple, Strawberry, Lime), Widow's Kiss (Laird's Jersey Lightning, Pommeau, Genepy, Benedictine), Strange & Unusual (Ketel One Oranje, Noilly Prat Rouge, FeBranca, Coffee Liqueur, Tonic Water), The Ghost with the Most (Don Julio Blanco, St. Germain, Lime), and Say it Three Times (Old Forester 86, Noilly Prat Rouge, Ancho Reyes, Spiced Pear) and many more, including two of The Dandy Crown's infamHot Crockpot Cocktails.

Never Trust The Living is free to attend, and while walk-ins are accepted, reservations are encouraged. Additionally, several frightful and free-of-charge events are planned, including:

10/10 & 10/24: Halloween Trivia

10/15: Pumpkin Carving

10/21: Fall Photobooth

10/25: Spooky Dandy Comedy Show (upstairs)

10/30: Tarot Card Readings

10/31: Halloween Night Party

Never Trust The Living will debut at The Dandy Crown on Monday, October 2, and run through Tuesday, October 31. For more information, please visit TheDandyCrownor NeverTrustTheLivingand follow along on Instagram for updates at @TheDandyCrown

About The Dandy Crown:

The Dandy Crown is a two-story River West neighborhood cocktail-focused restaurant and bar with an abundant year-round outdoor patio at 694 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60642. For up-to-date information, please visit TheDandyCrown.com, be social on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, or call 312-846-6420.

