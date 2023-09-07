Ron Shuller's Cincinnati Drone Services Offers Aerial Drone Photography

Ron Shuller's Cincinnati Drone Services , a business owned and operated by Ron Shuller in Cincinnati, OH, is providing drone photography for varipurposes. Ron Shuller is a certified FAA Part 107 drone pilot with many years of photography experience. The aerial drone photography has varibusiness purposes and Ron offers drone photography for commercial real estate, construction progress, groups of people, digital architecture enhancement, digital sky swaps, and dusk and night photography. He can also provide drone video services for real estate films, construction progress films, and industrial films.

One of the important applications of the drone photography services offered is for commercial real estate. Ron Shuller explains,“Aerial photography provides a unique property perspective, allowing potential buyers to see the property and its surroundings from a bird's-eye view, capturing attention and making the property stand out among the vast number of real estate listings. Drone photography showcases the property's location in relation to its surroundings, such as nearby amenities, landmarks, parks, or bodies of water. It enables the clear visualization of the property's features, such as the size and layout of the land, landscaping, gardens, swimming pools, or other unique selling points.”







The aerial drone photography business has recently received a five star review from a satisfied customer. In this five-star review of Ron Shuller's Cincinnati Drone Services , Mary R. said,“Ron was very accommodating with scheduling needs. The first visit was accompanied by a down pouring rain storm but he was kind enough not to charge extra for the second trip. He presented a beautiful aerial photo that is being used as the primary photo. His rates are very reasonable. I would highly recommend.”

Aerial drone photography can also help with commercial and industrial construction projects. Aerial images are taken at regular intervals to show how a particular construction project is making progress. Ron Shuller takes aerial photos from variangles every month to enable the customer to see the project in its entirety, while allowing them to see varidetails.

Drone photography can also be useful in capturing images of large groups of people either outdoors or indoors. This offers a number of advantages compared to conventional photography techniques. First of all, a drone would be able to capture a broader area without the need to have rows of people stand on a higher surface. Second, drones can be used to capture unique angles and perspectives for the large group of people, providing perspectives that would not have been possible with traditional photography. Drones can also provide the advantage of being a cost-effective and safe way of capturing photos from dangerlocations.

Meanwhile,“digital architectural enhancement” can be provided where advanced editing methods can be applied on drone photographs to enhance the visual aesthetics and overall appeal of the architectural structures and their surroundings. Ron's expertise is in digitally enhancing building exteriors, such as roofs and parking lots.

Ron Shuller can also provide digital sky swaps where he replaces a dull looking sky with a more attractive and dramatic one to enhance the photograph. Replacing the dull sky with a more dramatic and vibrant one can instantly boost the overall aesthetics of the image.

Ron Shuller's Cincinnati Drone Services was established by Ron Shuller, who has 50 years of experience in photography. He quickly learned and mastered how to be a drone pilot, enabling him to obtain a Part 107 commercial pilot license from the FAA and launch his aerial photography business. He started learning about photography in college at the University of Cincinnati when he worked for the college newspaper and he was tasked with photographing popular entertainers performing concerts at the Music Hall and Cincinnati Gardens. Later on, he got involved in wedding photography, which kept him occupied for decades until he got attracted to aerial drone photography.

Those who are interested in aerial drone photography services can check out the Ron Shuller's Cincinnati Drone Services website or contact them on the phone or through email.

