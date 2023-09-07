Sdmc And Thx Ltd. To Partner To Bring Innovative Ott Speakers Tuned By Thxtm To The Pay-Tv Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
SDMC and THX Ltd. announce plans to partner to bring innovative OTT speakers Tuned by THXTM to the Pay-TV market worldwide We are pleased to partner with SDMC to help them deliver innovative and Tuned by THX Android TV devices to their Pay-TV operator-customers.” - Jason Fiber, Chief Executive Officer, THX Ltd.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- SDMC (Amsterdam, IBC 2023 , Stand 1.F58), the leading provider of smart home ecosystem solutions, and THX Ltd., a world-class high-fidelity audio and video tuning, certification, and technology company, today announced plans to partner to bring innovative OTT (over-the-top the delivery of TV/video content directly from the internet) speakers Tuned by THX TM to the Pay-TV market worldwide. The companies will showcase their OTT speaker products at IBC (International Broadcasting Convention) in Amsterdam, September 15-18, 2023. These SDMC devices are planned to be expertly Tuned by THX for maximum immersive audio of content enjoyed in living rooms powered by Pay-TV services.
"SDMC is committed to providing customers with an exceptional product experience and creating value for them," said Ryan Yan, senior vice president of SDMC. "We are delighted to collaborate with THX in delivering outstanding audio devices to operator customers, ensuring the delivery of an extraordinary multimedia entertainment experience for users."
Tuned by THXTM provides corrective EQ and dynamics parameters for the best listening experience at all volume levels, for the best right-out-of-the-box fidelity for enjoying music, movies, games, sporting events and more. This includes per-channel transducer compensation to align the overall acoustic performance to best match the target THX audio frequency response curve. It also addresses issues that arise with variability that occurs among different speaker drivers and components, and ensures quality regardless of volume, toptimizing the performance of the device.
“We are pleased to partner with SDMC to help them deliver innovative and Tuned by THX Android TV devices for their Pay-TV operator-customers,” said Jason Fiber, chief executive officer, THX Ltd.“Bringing the artists' true vision to consumers of entertainment is the core THX mission, and we believe consumers of content through Pay-TV also want high-fidelity right out of the box.”
To inquire about the joint solutions offered by SDMC and Tuned by THX, please visit the SDMC booth at IBC in Hall 1, F58, or reach out to .
About SDMC
As the leading provider in the smart home ecosystem, SDMC has established end-to-end solution advantages in Android TV devices, 5G CPE/Femtocell/Wi-Fi/GPON/Cable Modem devices, OTT/IoT platform, and SaaS cloud services, helping operators worldwide deliver immersive video experience and rich entertainment services to their subscribers. Through close collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, enrich home life and build a more intelligent future. Since 2003, SDMC has served over 300 customers and 100 million households around the world. For further information, please visit and followon LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
About THX Ltd.
Founded in 1983 by filmmaker George Lucas, THX Ltd. today continues to excel at empowering great entertainment experiences. The company provides innovative modern technologies and the assurance of superior audio and visual fidelity that truthfully delivers the artist's vision. THX offerings go beyond studios and cinemas to consumer electronics, content, automotive systems, and live entertainment. Its THX® Spatial Audio and patent-rich THX AAATM audio technologies, and world-class THX® Certification standards, help THX partners bring premium entertainment enjoyment to market in the cinema, home, and mobile lifestyle electronics. For more information, visit THX.com, findon Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and followon Twitter.
