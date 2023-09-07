Factal Debuts Incident Chat To Connect Companies In Proximity To The Same Crisis

Factal already notifies organizations when they have facilities and employees in proximity to wildfires, hurricanes, active shootings and other high-risk events. With the addition of Incident Chat, security and resilience teams are now able to share potentially life-saving information and resources with other companies in the immediate area.

Factal's Incident Chat lets teams share life-saving information across companies affected by the same critical incident.

"Cybersecurity teams have collaborated through established channels for years, but physical security teams have never had a secure, trusted platform to share information," said Cory Bergman, Factal's Cofounder. "Our foon proximity connects the right companies together moments after an incident occurs. With the increasing speed and scale of severe weather events, it's more important than ever for organizations to work together to keep people safe."

Factal's members include many of the largest Fortune 500 companies as well as more than 250 disaster response and humanitarian aid NGOs. Together with Factal's verified risk intelligence, organizations are able to assess what's happening, benchmark emergency plans, unify responses and even pool resources to protect employees and customers.

"During a crisis, those intelligence teams which collaborate and share with one another tend to outperform those that don't," explained Lewis Sage-Passant, PhD, Global Head of Intelligence, Novo Nordisk. "This cooperative approach has (at times) allowed private sector teams to radically outperform even their much better-resourced government counterparts, and is the single most important attribute of our field."

Incident Chat is now live when larger-scale incidents are underway. To try Factal and Incident Chat, visit factal.com/promo/samedaytrial .

About Factal



Factal is the only company that combines instant social media discovery with trusted verification in a single platform. From outbreaks and active shootings to wildfires and severe weather, Factal blends AI technology with a 24/7 newsroom of experienced journalists to enable global organizations to see precisely where and how they're at risk in real time. For more information about Factal, please visit .

SOURCE Factal