Bausum & Duckett Electric Transitions Their Next Generation Of Leadership

Bausum & Duckett Electric LLC (Bausum & Duckett), one of the area's leading full service electrical contractors, is proud to announce the promotion of four of its employees to leadership positions. The following employees have been promoted:



Jacob Foy, a 24-year employee, has been named vice president of eastern shore operations.

Tom Necessary, a 19-year employee has been named vice president of the commercial department.

Ed Kennel, a 22-year employee is now vice president of estimating. Bill Doggendorf, a veteran of the industry who joined Bausum & Duckett in 2019, has been promoted to senior project manager for commercial & residential projects.

Bausum & Duckett was founded in 1960 as a small residential repair shop in Edgewater and has grown into a major regional electrical contractor, serving residential and commercial customers throughout Maryland, Delaware, Washington, D.C, and Northern Virginia. Bausum & Duckett also maintains an office in Delmar, Delaware.

Mark Llewellyn and his partners, sr. vice presidents Tommy Luc and John Dorsey, have been leading Bausum & Duckett for nearly 15 years, and all three of them have worked for the company for over 30 years.

"This latest round of promotions is part of our ongoing legacy process to develop the future leadership of the company from within," president, Mark Llewellyn explains. "It takes time to prepare the next generation so that we can all make a smooth transition and feel confident about the future of Bausum & Duckett."

"At the core of our success as leaders, is our ability to hand the baton to the next generation," said Luc. "It is important that we are working on that transition now and helping these future leaders build their careers – from learning the profession, providing opportunities for growth, and creating a rewarding work environment along the way."

Bausum & Duckett also works hard to introduce young people to the profession, partnering with the Centers of Applied Technology (CAT North and South) in Anne Arundel County and Thomas Edison High School of Technology in Montgomery County, providing internships and career training paths for young people. The company has guided

hundreds of apprentices through the Association of Builders and Contractors and the Independent Electrical Contractors four-year apprenticeship programs.

The company's website proudly proclaims, "No job is too large or too small." In fact, the company handles everything from minor residential repairs to renovations and large new construction projects. Bausum & Duckett partners with the area's leading general contractors to help build major hotels, apartments, and office buildings. Notable recent projects include the USNA Alumni Association & Foundation project in Annapolis, the CitizenM hotel in Georgetown, and the major renovation of Fenwick Inn in Ocean City.

Bausum & Duckett Electric LLC is a full-service electrical contractor serving both commercial and residential customers in Chesapeake Bay region, from northern Virginia and Metro DC to the Eastern Shore and Delaware. The Bausum & Duckett team handles the full range of electrical work, from maintenance and repairs, generator installation and service, to renovations and new construction projects. Learn more at .

