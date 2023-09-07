Cmg Radio Launches Tampa's Only Urban Adult Contemporary Station, Expands Its Urban Ac Reach In Jacksonville

With this move, CMG Radio is launching and investing in an Urban AC radio station that is custom-built to entertain, inspire, and inform the Tampa community.

“We're excited to launch 101.5 The Vibe and satisfy a significant format need in Tampa's rapidly growing market,” said Rob Babin, EVP of CMG Radio.“We program our radio stations with local research and audience feedback, so they are tailored to each market. Launching this exciting brand will create a new opportunity for advertisers to connect with highly engaged consumers.”

With a similar mindset of growing audiences and engaging the community, CMG Radio recently switched the frequency of Urban AC Hot 99.5 FM Jacksonville to 106.5 FM. This move extends the station's signal, allowing it to reach and positively impact a larger audience in the Jacksonville market.

“This Tampa launch and Jacksonville frequency change demonstrate our commitment to the Urban AC format,” said Chris Eagan, VP of Audience & Operations for CMG Radio.“101.5 The Vibe is the latest addition to our portfolio of award-winning Urban AC stations in Miami, Orlando, Jacksonville, and Atlanta. I'm proud of the hard work our Tampa and Jacksonville teams put into these moves.”

