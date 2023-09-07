Publication Of A Prospectus

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS AN ADVERTISEMENT AND NOT A PROSPECTUS.

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31

7 September 202 3

Publication of a Prospecand Smaller Related Party Transaction s

Offer for Subscription

Further to the announcement on 27 July 2023, the Board of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company has today published a prospec(the " Prospec ") in relation to an offer for subscription under which the Company is seeking to raise up to £20 million, with the discretion to utilise an over-allotment facility to raise up to a further £20 million (the " Offer ").

The Offer is now open and will close at 12.00 p.m. on 12 August 2024 (unless fully subscribed by an earlier date or closed at the Directors' discretion). Persons intending to apply for ordinary shares under the Offer for the 2023/24 tax year should note that the deadline for such applications is 5.00 p.m. on 22 March 2024.

Persons wishing to participate in the Offer should complete an Electronic Application Form (available at ) accompanied by electronic payment and follow the instructions given. The Board is of the view that the Electronic Application Form is the most efficient and cost-effective way for investors to participate in the Offer, therefore there will not be an option for Investors to submit a paper Application Form this year. Electronic Application Forms completed via the Company's website will be automatically submitted once complete and a signed copy will be forwarded via email to the Investor and Financial Intermediary, if applicable.

Early Bird Discount

In line with previoffers, Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited (" CGWL ") will offer an "early bird discount" of up to two per cent. on the initial fee for those applications received by CGWL by 5.00 p.m. on Friday, 27 October 2023, subject to a maximum aggregate subscription under the "early bird offer" of £15 million. The two per cent. discount (to the standard 3.5 per cent. initial fee) will only apply to applications which do not trigger the payment of introductory commission to a Financial Intermediary. In such cases, the available discount will be one per cent. Discounts are paid through the allotment of additional Offer Shares to the Investor. CGWL reserves the right to vary the terms of the "early bird offer", including to revoke such offer, at any time and in its sole discretion.

Smaller Related Party Transaction s

As part of the Offer, the Company has entered into an offer agreement with the Company's administrator, CGWL dated 7 September 2023 (the " Offer Agreement "). Under the Offer Agreement, CGWL has agreed to act as receiving agent to the Company in relation to the Offer and to use its reasonable endeavours to procure subscribers for shares in the Company. As consideration for the services to be provided under the Offer Agreement, the Company shall pay CGWL a fee of 3.5 per cent. of the gross proceeds of the Offer. Out of this fee, CGWL shall pay all costs and expenses of and incidental to the Offer and the preparation of the Prospectus.

The investment manager of the Company is Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited (the " Investment Manager "). CGWL and the Investment Manager are both wholly owned subsidiaries of Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Limited. Under the Listing Rules of the FCA, a related party of a closed-ended investment fund includes the investment manager of the fund and any member of such investment manager's group. CGWL is therefore a related party in relation to the Company on the basis that it forms part of the same group as the Investment Manager. As such, the arrangements under the Offer Agreement constitute a smaller related party transaction as defined in LR11.1.10R.

In addition, on 7 September 2023 the Company entered into an amended administration agreement with CGWL. Under the terms of this agreement the fees to be paid to CGWL were increased to £250,000 per annum (previously £195,000) (pVAT), with effect from 1 October 2023. As described above, CGWL is a related party in relation to the Company, as such the arrangements under the amended administration agreement, when aggregated with other relevant related party transactions in the last 12 months, constitutes a smaller related party transaction as defined in LR11.1.10R.

The Prospecis available to download from the Company's website, , subject to certain access restrictions. The Prospecwill also shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, /#/ nsm / nationalstoragemechanism .

All capitalised terms used and not defined in this announcement shall have the same meaning as in the Prospectus.