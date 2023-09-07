Gradual Restart Of Turbines In Akmene Wind Farm

The management board of Enefit Green discussed the findings of the investigation at its meeting on 7 September 2023. A detailed root cause analysis has led to the conclusion that a malfunctioning sensor sent incorrect information to the turbine controller which led to an excessive load on the tower structure and resulted in the collapse of the turbine. Following identification of the failure mechanism, General Electric has identified and is implementing additional protective measures to prevent any recurrence of this specific or similar incident in the future.

The management board of Enefit Green also discussed and approved a gradual restarting plan of the unaffected turbines prepared and proposed by General Electric. The plan foresees gradual restart of 12 turbines over a period of 3 weeks commencing on 11 September 2023. The collapsed wind turbine will be replaced completely, and one additional turbine will undergo nacelle replacement due to an unrelated technical issue.

The management team of Enefit Green targets to complete the commissioning of the entire Akmene wind farm by the end of Q1 2024.





