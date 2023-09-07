Toll Brothers Announces The Opening Of Northbrooke In Forsyth County, Georgia

Northbrooke is a premier community offering expansive, open-concept floor plans priced from the mid-$600,000s. Homes include versatile living spaces with 2 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 baths, 2- to 3.5-car garages pindoor/outdoor living features and an array of personalization options.





Homeowners will enjoy an amenity-rich resort lifestyle, low-maintenance living, and a convenient location that is easily accessible to Route 400 and Highway 369. A future onsite community clubhouse will offer pickleball courts, a fire pit, pavilion, playground, community garden, and more.

“At our new Northbrooke community, idyllic living meets modern convenience in the heart of Forsyth County,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Atlanta.“Our collection of ranch-style homes, nestled amidst lush greenery, offers open-concept elegance and top-tier personalization options, creating a private haven that is perfect for every lifestyle.”

Toll Brothers Juneau Elite and Ivywood Elite model homes are now open for tours, providing home buyers with a glimpse into life at Northbrooke. Meticulously designed and professionally decorated, these homes reflect the Toll Brothers commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and style.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Northbrooke and Toll Brothers communities throughout Georgia, call 888-686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/GA .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2023 survey of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.



©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

