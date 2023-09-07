Able Made Returns To 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge For Their 6Th Annual Luxury Soccer-Inspired Pop-Up Store

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
BROOKLYN, NY, USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The upscale soccer-inspired clothing brand ABLE MADE is returning for the 6th time to the iconic 1 HOTELS. From September 15 1 HOTEL BROOKLYN BRIDGE will play host to ABLE MADE's highly anticipated pop-up shop, allowing fashion enthusiasts a unique chance to experience and purchase the brand's latest core collection offerings.
ABLE MADE, celebrated for seamlessly blending the world of soccer with luxury fashion, has consistently shown why they are the brand at the forefront of sport-inspired elegance. Each piece tells a story of passion, dedication, and the beauty of the beautiful game. Their commitment to sustainability and quality has endeared them to fashion aficionados and soccer enthusiasts alike.
The 1 HOTEL BROOKLYN BRIDGE, known for its breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline, commitment to sustainability, and luxury amenities, has been the perfect backdrop for ABLE MADE's popup stores. As an eco-friendly hotel, it mirrors ABLE MADE's core values, with its nature-inspired rooms, reclaimed materials, and regional artisanal touches, providing a serene yet trendy setting for the pop-up event.
“We're thrilled to be returning to 1 HOTEL BROOKLYN BRIDGE,” says Suzanne McKenzie, Founder of ABLE MADE.“Our partnership has always been about more than just fashion – it's about creating an experience. A blend of sports, luxury, and sustainability, all set against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful views in New York.”
Guests attending the pop-up store can expect a curated selection of ABLE MADE's latest pieces and exclusive pop-up-only offerings. In addition, attendees will also have opportunities to engage in interactive experiences, get up-close insights into the brand's inspiration, and mingle with fellow fashion and soccer enthusiasts.
About ABLE MADE:
ABLE MADE is a luxury clothing brand inspired by the spirit and passion of soccer. With an emphasis on sustainability and craftsmanship, their designs bring the essence of the pitch to the world of high fashion. Founded by Suzanne McKenzie, ABLE MADE has quickly become synonymwith elegance and sustainability in sport-inspired fashion.
About 1 HOTEL BROOKLYN BRIDGE:
Situated on the Brooklyn waterfront, 1 HOTEL BROOKLYN BRIDGE stands as a beacon of sustainability and luxury. With panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline, the hotel offers a unique blend of nature-inspired design and modern amenities, making it a favored destination for discerning travelers and New York City residents alike.
Jane Owen
Jane Owen Public Relations Inc
+3238191122
emailhere
MENAFN07092023003118003196ID1107028395
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.