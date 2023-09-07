Bably Bhasin Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status With“Never Give Up,” Co-Authored With Dick Vitale

Best Selling Author - Bably Bhasin

CALGARY , ALBERTA , CANADA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Bably Bhasin, Founder and CEO of Sameza Pte Ltd, collaborates with sports legend Dick Vitale and a global network of professionals to co-author the inspiring book "Never Give Up." Published by SuccessBooks®, this impactful work debuted on August 31, 2023.



Upon its release,“Never Give Up” made waves in the literary world. Securing top spots on Amazon's coveted best seller lists. In addition, it hit #2 on the NEW RELEASE List for both the Direct Marketing and Sales & Selling categories, while also ranking #5 on the NEW RELEASE list for Entrepreneurship, solidifying its staas a must-read for aspiring entrepreneurs and marketing enthusiasts alike. With its compelling insights and unwavering spirit,“Never Give Up" has undoubtedly earned its place among the best of the best in the world of literature and motivation.



At the core of this journey lies Bably's pivotal contribution, "The Game of Possibility: SA-ME-ZA." Within this chapter, readers glean preciinsights that ignite their resilience to surmount life's challenges.

Meet Bably Bhasin:

Bably Bhasin is the visionary behind Sameza Pte Ltd, the creator of the internationally acclaimed health-transforming superfood, Sameza Vintage Collection (SVC). Launched in Singapore in 2016, Sameza has garnered prestigirecognition, including being lauded by the Michelin Guide and receiving the Great Taste award.

Fueled by a personal journey, Bably's commitment to health took on new meaning when her husband's cancer diagnosis propelled her to create SVC. This regal superfood not only supported her husband's battle but became a blessing for others facing similar challenges.

In 2020, Sameza secured a landmark victory as the first Singaporean contestant to win The Virtual Shark Tank, further solidifying the transformative impact of SVC.

Apart from her role as an "Making-An-Impact" Entrepreneur, Bably is an author, motivational speaker, poet, artist, and designer. Her wisdom is captured in "MindStirring Business Secrets," an anthology presented by Kevin Harrington.

Bably's journey has been recognized by prominent media outlets, including Michelin Guide, theAsianparent, Emperics Asia, and she has graced the airwaves of CNA938, MoneyFM89.3, and Ticker News radio affiliates across Asia.

Bably's life motto "Whatever you do, always do it with character and integrity" encapsulates her ethos as she continues to expand Sameza's reach into global markets, making health and transformation accessible to millions worldwide.

Never Give Up is now available for purchase.

