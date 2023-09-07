Ret. Major Gerald Malloy Joins Vfaf Veterans For Trump As Ambassador And Hints At 2024 Vt Senate Run

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Gerald Malloy VFAF Ambassador
Gerald Malloy with Jared Craig GA VFAF State Chapter President
Supporters at a 2022 Gerald Malloy rally signing the VFAF Veterans for Trump bus
Gerald Malloy of Vermont joins Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump as Ambassador announced president Stan Fitzgerald Major Malloy will put Vermont and this country first. He will uphold the constitution, and restore the rule of law.” - Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump PresidentPERKINSVILLE , VERMONT , USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- From the L-Strategies press room : the official press of Veterans for Trump
Retired Major Gerald Malloy was endorsed by former President Trump, and VFAF Veterans for Trump, during his 2022 Vermont senate bid. During a recent interview with the Veterans organization Malloy stated he was preparing to announce another run at the Vermont Senate seat.
VFAF partners with Real America's Voice RAV, and the John Fredericks Trump tours, which spent time campaigning for Malloy last cycle.
Gerald Malloy, a combat veteran, has been named Ambassador by Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump announced Stan Fitzgerald president of the grassroots national veterans' group
Malloy joins other VFAF high profile board members and ambassadors with the organization: Admiral Charles Kubic (former Trump advisor) VFAF national spokesman, Tom Homan (former ICE director) advisory board, as well as Ambassadors J.R. Majewski (former Trump endorsed vet for Ohio) General Don Bolduc (former Trump endorsed vet for NH senate), Jared Craig (Legacy PAC President) Debbie Dooley (Tea Party Co-founder) , Harrison Floyd (Black Voices for Trump / Fulton GA Defendant) , Mallory Staples (Director Georgia Freedom Caucus) Caroline Jeffords (Fulton County GA Ballot audit litigation) ,Courtney Kramer (former Trump admin and legal team) ,Patrick Collis (VA VFAF state chapter president) ,Seth Keshel (national election integrity expert), Christopher Tremogle (Journalist Washington Examiner) , Pastor Mark Burns (Pastors for Trump), Lucretia Hughes (Real News with Lucretia) , TherShen (Asians for Trump) and many more influencers.
The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement :
VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump's announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the campaign collation
The Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.
Gerald Malloy interviews with Stan Fitzgerald
