Dozr Named As One Of Canada's 25 Innovators In Construction!

Evaluated for technological innovation, trailblazing, workforce development, sustainability and environmental impact, and collaboration and partnerships, we are proud of the impact our business has made in each of these categories. Some of the aspects of our business that set DOZR apart during evaluation include our recently launched rental Order Tracker, our first of its of-its-kind integration with enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, and how the use of rentals and the ability to reuse equipment helps construction businesses reduce their carbon emissions.

“It is an honour for DOZR to be named as one of the 25 Innovators in Construction by SiteNews and I could not be more proud of our team,” said Kevin Forestell, DOZR, CEO.“We are seeing continual growth and need for digitization in our industry and DOZR is focused on being at the innovation forefront. We are looking forward to expanding our business and being pioneers in the construction industry.”

At DOZR, we push boundaries in an industry with very traditional roots. Combining price transparency, a comprehensive view of the market, and a seamless user experience, we enable business owners to earn additional revenue from their idle equipment and connect with new customers while also allowing contractors straightforward access to heavy equipment rentals.

DOZR is the leader in marketplace and ecommerce solutions for heavy equipment rentals. DOZRoffers the world's largest fleet of heavy equipment and has quickly become the contractor's first choice for online equipment rentals. DOZR-powered solutions including WebStores enable equipment suppliers and rental houses the opportunity to digitize their businesses through ecommerce. Founded by experienced construction and technology veterans, DOZR connects contractors and rental companies, ensuring a seamless, touchless equipment rental experience.

