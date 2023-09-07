Bic: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For August 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares
Fo r August 202 3
CLICHY – September 0 6 , 202 3
In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for August 2023 :
| Date
| Number of shares
| Average weighted price in €
| Amount in €
| 01/08/2023
| 2 492
| 55,4252
| 138 119,70
| 03/08/2023
| 4 500
| 56,9500
| 256 275,00
| 04/08/2023
| 4 157
| 57,0000
| 236 949,00
| 04/08/2023
| 5 000
| 57,0500
| 285 250,00
| 04/08/2023
| 1 469
| 57,1000
| 83 879,90
| 07/08/2023
| 1 821
| 56,9623
| 103 728,40
| 08/08/2023
| 1 086
| 57,2500
| 62 173,50
| 09/08/2023
| 6 913
| 57,5014
| 397 507,50
| 10/08/2023
| 14 218
| 57,4515
| 816 845,40
| 11/08/2023
| 17 394
| 56,8751
| 989 284,74
| 16/08/2023
| 1 300
| 57,0000
| 74 100,00
| 16/08/2023
| 9 411
| 56,8599
| 535 108,90
| 17/08/2023
| 3 044
| 57,0164
| 173 558,00
| 18/08/2023
| 13 048
| 56,3934
| 735 821,27
| 18/08/2023
| 1 157
| 56,3934
| 65 247,18
| 21/08/2023
| 2 200
| 56,8000
| 124 960,00
| 21/08/2023
| 14 010
| 56,9911
| 798 445,40
| 22/08/2023
| 4 045
| 56,9999
| 230 564,65
| 22/08/2023
| 1 100
| 57,0500
| 62 755,00
| 23/08/2023
| 867
| 57,3000
| 49 679,10
| 23/08/2023
| 2 000
| 57,3000
| 114 600,00
| 24/08/2023
| 1 684
| 57,8000
| 97 335,20
| 24/08/2023
| 967
| 57,8103
| 55 902,56
| 24/08/2023
| 8 673
| 57,8103
| 501 388,73
| 25/08/2023
| 2 800
| 57,9000
| 162 120,00
| 29/08/2023
| 5 418
| 58,7000
| 318 036,60
| 29/08/2023
| 8 079
| 58,7033
| 474 264,20
| 30/08/2023
| 4 717
| 58,9937
| 278 273,28
| 30/08/2023
| 3 954
| 59,1000
| 233 681,40
| 31/08/2023
| 2 524
| 58,9916
| 148 894,80
| TOTAL
| 150 048
| 57,3466
| 8 604 749,40
ABOUT BIC
A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC KidsTM, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2022, BICSales were 2,233.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit or followon LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter , or YouTube .
CONTACTS
| Investor Relations team
i nvestors.info @bicworld
Michèle Ventura
Investor Relations Senior Manager
| Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7, Press Relations contact
+ 33 6 89 87 61 39
2023 AGENDA
ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED
| 3 rd Quarter and 9 Months 2023 Results
| October 26, 2023 (post market close)
