Mullen Automotive Confirms It Has Filed An Appeal To Nasdaq Staff Delisting Letter

The Staff's determination, which Mullen received on Sept. 6, 2023, indicates that the Company did not meet the Staff's Sept. 5, 2023, deadline to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing 5550(a)(2) due to the Company's failure to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00.

The requested appeal typically stays any delisting or suspension action pending the issuance of a final decision by the Panel. The Panel has broad discretionary public interest authority, which includes the discretion to grant the Company up to an additional 180 calendar days from Sept. 5, 2023, to regain compliance. The Panel can also exercise that authority to apply additional or more stringent criteria for the continued listing of the Company's common stock or suspend or delist securities. Ultimately, there is no guarantee that the Panel will grant an extension of the compliance period.

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles (“EVs”) that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen's EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, Mullen I-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV, Mullen Commercial Class 1-3 EVs and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and Class 4-6 commercial offerings. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of all of Electric Last Mile Solutions' (“ELMS”) assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana.

