Bioenergy Devco Announces Expansion Of Bioenergy Innovation Center

SEAFORD, Del., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Bioenergy De(BDC) , the North American division of BTS Bioenergy, LLC and

global leader in the design, engineering, construction, financing, and operation of

anaerobic digestion facilities, has announced today that it has received permitting approval for construction of its organics recycling facility at its Bioenergy Innovation Center in Seaford, Delaware.

The expanded Bioenergy Innovation Center in Seaford will use the safe, tested, proven technology of anaerobic digestion to turn organic food waste into clean, renewable natural gas, as well as

a soil amendment that will be composted onsite to be used in agriculture, horticulture projects, community gardens and more.

Anaerobic digestion is a natural microbial process that produces clean, renewable energy and a nutrient-rich soil amendment, creating a truly circular system. In Bioenergy Devco's 25-year history, it has built over 250 anaerobic digesters around Europe and the United States and manages 140 anaerobic digesters.

"The Bioenergy Innovation Center in Delaware is an excellent example of how we can harness renewable energy resources from recycling organic waste and simultaneously contribute to a more sustainable future," said Bioenergy Devco's CEO Shawn Kreloff. "Organics recycling is a game-changer in our collective fight to protect our climate and prevent pollution in the Chesapeake Bay. By preventing organic waste from ending up in landfills, incinerators or being land-applied raw, anaerobic digestion reduces greenhouse emissions for cleaner air, averts runoff that endangers the ecosystems of our waterways and generates a source of clean, renewable energy. For example, the anaerobic digestion process used at the Bioenergy Innovation Center can reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, equivalent to taking nearly 19,000 gasoline-powered cars off the road annually."

The Bioenergy Innovation Center received Resource Recovery, Air Quality Natural Minor and Wastewater Facility Construction permitting approvals from Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) on September 6, 2023. Bioenergy Deis planning to form an advisory committee for the project, aiming to incorporate feedback from community stakeholders.

Bioenergy Deis committed to promoting sustainability through its innovative environmental solutions. The launch of this bioenergy project is a significant step towards achieving the company's mission of driving sustainable practices and fostering a resilient, eco-consciworld.

About Bioenergy Devco



Bioenergy Deis a global leader in the design, engineering, construction, financing, and operation of advanced anaerobic digester systems. Our proven technology uses naturally occurring biological processes and provides a scalable option to help communities and businesses transform their waste and energy sectors. Headquartered in Annapolis, MD, Bioenergy Dehas built more than 250 and currently manages more than 150 organics recycling and clean energy generation facilities worldwide, and its anaerobic digesters help mitigate climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and dependence on fossil fuel.

Bioenergy DeMedia Contact

Jessica Whidt

Warner Communications

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Bioenergy Devco