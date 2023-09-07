Mission Plasticos Annual Celebration Of Global Friendships Gala“Emerald City” Is September 9, 2023

Emmy-Winning Producer and daughter of Judy Garland, Lorna Luft is Guest Speaker

ORANGE, CA, USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Mission Plasticos ' annual Celebration of Global Friendships Gala and fundraiser will be held on September 9th at Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, CA. Mission Plasticos has been transforming lives on a global and local scale in communities in need over the last 24 years – providing reconstructive surgery, training local medical professionals, and supporting ongoing research focused on improving standards of care.

Susan Williamson, Executive Director at Mission Plasticos anticipates a night of inspiration and support.“Our theme this year is Emerald City and we're delighted to announce Judy Garland's daughter Lorna Luft is guest speaker,” states Williamson.“Lorna is an Emmy-winning TV producer, Broadway Star, actress and a Breast Cancer and Reconstruction Advocate for equity in women's healthcare.” Event co-chairs are Dr. Zena Gabriel and Dr. Karen Leong of ZENA Medical.

The elegant black-tie event will feature a yellow carpet, live music by N'Demand, dancing, silent and live auction, ballroom dance performance and an awards presentation. MTF Biologics will receive the 2023 Corporate Humanitarian Award. Guests will receive luxe gift bags featuring Judy, A Garland Fragrance . The unisex“Judy” fine fragrance was created to commemorate icon Judy Garland's 100th Birthday on June 10, 2022 and graciously donated by celebrity cosmetic chemist Vincenzo Spinnato who will be in attendance. Roberto Racanelli of House of Racanelli will display his custom re-created and inspired-by dresses that Judy Garland wore at the height of her career.

To Purchase Tickets - missionplasticos.org/celebration2023-rsvp/

About Mission Plasticos

Founded in 1999 by renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Larry Nichter, Mission Plasticos is a 501-c3 non-profit organization dedicated to providing reconstructive surgery to those in need. It provides training to local medical professionals, and supports ongoing research focused on improving standards of care. The group's board-certified, volunteer surgeons and medical teams provide reconstructive breast surgery for post-mastectomy women, burn contracture surgery, as well as post traumatic, congenital deformity, and other reconstructive surgical care at no cost to patients. Over the last two decades, Mission Plasticos has completed more than 100 missions in 15 countries, trained more than 5,000 doctors, and treated more than 16,000 patients.

In 2022 Mission Plasticos launched Reshaping Lives: Full Circle-the first large-scale nationwide program providing no-cost breast reconstruction surgery for post-mastectomy women in the U.S. who are uninsured or underinsured. Mission Plasticos provides this care using volunteer board-certified plastic surgeons across the country who are experts in breast reconstruction. Part of Mission Plasticos broader Reshaping Lives America program, Reshaping Lives: Full Circle is based on the success of Mission Plasticos global work over the last 23 years and its pioneering domestic work in California since 2016. For more information, visit .

Melinda Manos

Manos Public Relations

+1 949-388-8791

emailhere