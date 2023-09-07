Mice Model Technologies Market Expansion Targeting Usd 3.2 Billion By 2031 |Transparency Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Mice Model Technologies Market
Increase in R&D in gene technology due to the need for accurate and speedy treatment of varidiseases and rise in adoption of advanced genomic techniques
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Transparency Market Research published latest research study on“Mice Model Technologies Market Size Report, Share, Revenue, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2031 - Global Analysis by Technology and End User”, the global market size is expected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2031 from USD 1.6 billion in 2021, it is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.4 % from 2022-2031.
Global Mice Model Technologies Market: Growth Drivers
The necessity for developing biomedical research methodologies is being driven by the prevalence of chronic disorders. The market for mice model technologies is advancing due to the expanding usage of mice models to simulate human diseases.
The introduction of CRISPR-based methods and a variety of cutting-edge molecular genome-altering technologies has opened up a world of possibilities. Genetically modified mouse models are effectively produced using techniques and technologies.
BIOCYTOGEN
Charles River Laboratories
Cyagen Biosciences
Gempharmatech
genOway
ingenitargeting laboratory
Merck KGaA
Ozgene Pty Ltd.
Taconic Biosciences, Inc.
PolyGene AG
THE JACKSON LABORATORY
Yale School of Medicine
University of North Carolina
University of Nebraska Medical Center
Monash University
UMass Chan Medical School
University of Bonn
Columbia University
The University of Arizona
Mice Model Technologies Market Advantages:
Predictive Validity: Mice Model Technologies closely mimic human physiology, genetics, and immune responses, providing a more accurate representation of human disease progression and treatment outcomes. This predictive validity enhances the reliability of preclinical data and improves the likelihood of successful translation to clinical trials.
Reduced Ethical Concerns: Using Mice Model Technologies reduces the need for animal testing on non-human species, addressing ethical concerns and promoting more human research practices.
Personalized Medicine: These models can be customized to replicate specific patient profiles or disease conditions, enabling personalized medicine approaches for tailored treatment strategies.
Drug Efficacy and Safety Screening: Mice Model Technologies allow for rigorassessment of drug efficacy and safety before progressing to human clinical trials, reducing the risk of adverse effects and optimizing the drug development process.
Understanding Disease Mechanisms: By closely resembling human biology, these models offer valuable insights into disease mechanisms and underlying molecular pathways, advancing our understanding of complex diseases.
Rapid and Cost-Effective Research: Mice Model Technologies can accelerate research timelines by providing faster results compared to traditional animal models. This efficiency reduces overall research costs and expedites the discovery of novel therapies.
Translatability to Humans: The ability of Mice Model Technologies to recapitulate human responses enhances the likelihood of successful translation of research findings to human patients, fostering more effective treatments.
Targeted Therapies: Mice Model Technologies facilitate the evaluation of targeted therapies by replicating the specific molecular targets present in human diseases, aiding in the development of precision medicine approaches.
InfectiDisease Research: Mice Model Technologies are particularly valuable in studying infectidiseases, allowing researchers to study pathogen-host interactions and test potential vaccines and antiviral treatments.
Academic and Industry Collaboration: The widespread adoption of Mice Model Technologies fosters collaboration between academic institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and biotech firms, encouraging a dynamic exchange of knowledge and resources to advance medical research collectively.
Market Segmentation
Technology
CRISPR Knockout
CRISPR Knockin
Random Insertions
Large, Targeted Insertions
ES Cell Modification (HomologRecombination)
Others
End-user
Pharmaceutical Companies
Biotechnology Companies
Academic and Research Facilities
Contract Research and Manufacturing Organizations
Regions Covered
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Report Includes
A comprehensive overview of the current and future global markets for Mice Model Technologies
Highlights of upcoming market opportunities and trends driving and restricting growth of global Mice Model Technologies market and its sub-segments, and major regions and countries involved in the market developments
In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning major market dynamics, technology advancements, regulatory aspects, and varimacroeconomics factors influencing the demand and progress of this market
Identification of the companies engaged in research and development (R&D) of production, emerging technologies, and a SWOT analysis of leading competitors and their market penetration.
