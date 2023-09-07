Mice Model Technologies Market Expansion Targeting Usd 3.2 Billion By 2031 |Transparency Market Research

Increase in R&D in gene technology due to the need for accurate and speedy treatment of varidiseases and rise in adoption of advanced genomic techniques

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.