Stacey Johnson Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status With“Never Give Up,” Co-Authored With Dick Vitale

DENISON, TX, USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Stacey Johnson, a catalyst of change and empowerment, has teamed up with sports luminary Dick Vitale and an esteemed cohort of global professionals to co-author the acclaimed book, "Never Give Up." Published by SuccessBooks®, this transformative masterpiece debuted on August 31, 2023.

Upon its release,“Never Give Up” made waves in the literary world. Securing top spots on Amazon's coveted best seller lists. In addition, it hit #2 on the NEW RELEASE List for both the Direct Marketing and Sales & Selling categories, while also ranking #5 on the NEW RELEASE list for Entrepreneurship, solidifying its staas a must-read for aspiring entrepreneurs and marketing enthusiasts alike. With its compelling insights and unwavering spirit,“Never Give Up" has undoubtedly earned its place among the best of the best in the world of literature and motivation.

Stacey's impactful chapter, "MAGNIFY," assumes a pivotal role in shaping the book's triumphant narrative. Within its pages, readers are guided on a journey illuminated by profound insights, serving as a guiding star for navigating life's challenges.

Meet Stacey Johnson:

As a Licensed Professional Counselor in both Oklahoma and Texas and a keynote speaker, Stacey Johnson works with women to practice and use their voice, vision, and wildfire faith to create and maintain life change and legacy-driven purpose. She is an author, business mentor, and the lively podcast host of The Stacey J Show. Through her virtual mastermind collectives, therapy retreats and intensives, Stacey cultivates a life-changing, experiential healing process for women, couples, and families. Most recently, in 2022, Stacey founded the GO GET HER conference, a dynamic healing experience for women in a vibrant atmosphere of vision and connection.

The core of Stacey's life work stems from one truth: What she does flows out of who she believes she is. Using God-given identity as the focus, Stacey works to re-align, re-imagine, and restore the whole self to the fullest and most free expression of worth and power that has always been our true inheritance!

Stacey resides in Denison, TX on Lake Texoma with her husband/best friend and power partner, Chris Johnson. They have eight miracle children, six of which were adopted. Together, they own Blume HQ, a creative event space in the heart of Dallas, Texas, and founded Magnify Retreat and Conference Center, a nonprofit for healing and growth retreat experiences on a breathtaking 60 acres of waterfront Lake Texoma with unique glamping and cabin getaways to serve individuals, couples, families, leaders, and groups from Texas and Oklahoma, and beyond!

“I love to serve my family and equip, empower, and celebrate women in every season. My jam is creating safe spaces for extraordinary healing, growth and connection that restore women to live in the full experience of their true identity and inheritance as Royal daughters!”

Learn more at: staceyjohnson.life

Never Give Up is now available for purchase. Visit HERE to order your copy today.

