Zealand Pharma to participate in upcoming healthcare conferences in September 2023
Copenhagen, Denmark, September 7, 2023 – Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences in September:
Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Tuesday, September 12 at 11:30 a.m. ET (5:30 p.m. CET)
Fireside chat with Adam Steensberg, President and Chief Executive Officer
A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events page in the Investor section of Zealand Pharma's website at . A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company's website following the fireside chat.
Bank of America Global Research Global Healthcare Conference 2023
Thursday, September 14 at 10:50 a.m. BST (11:50 a.m. CET)
Presentation and Q&A with Henriette Wennicke, Chief Financial Officer
About Zealand Pharma
Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.
Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. that includes Boston. For more information about Zealand's business and activities, please visit .
Further information/contacts
| Adam Klyver Lange (Investors)
| Investor Relations Officer
| Zealand Pharma
|
|
| Anna Krassowska, PhD (Investors and Media)
| Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
| Zealand Pharma
|
