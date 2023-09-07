Sacramento Campus Hosts Career Fair

Pictured here: Leonard Zarate, Gurnick Academy Career Services Manager, and David Kuhs, Director of Career Services and Talent Acquisition, talking at the Academy's Career Fair and Expo on Thursday, August 24.

"We look forward to continuing this tradition as the event has generated wonderful outcomes for our graduates!” says Abraham Cicchetti, Camdirector.

Gurnick Academy's Sacramento Camheld a Career Fair and Expo on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at the camsite, hosting employers from all modalities.

Cindy Chamberlin

Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts

+1 559-495-9246

emailhere